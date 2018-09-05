Governor Reynolds celebrates deployment of Iowa Statewide Radio System

Motorola Solutions’ ASTRO 25® mission-critical radio network implemented on-time and on-budget

DES MOINES, IOWA — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds celebrated the deployment of the Iowa Statewide Interoperable Communications System (ISICS), built on Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) ASTRO 25® mission-critical radio communication technology. ISICS is being implemented on-time and on-budget, and is successfully being used by government and public safety agencies across the state including first responders, hospitals and schools.



On Monday, Aug. 13, Governor Reynolds placed a ceremonial “first call” on ISICS at the Iowa State Fair. Using a Motorola Solutions APX™ Project 25 (P25) two-way radio, she demonstrated the power of interoperable communications between state agencies, local county sheriffs, emergency management departments, schools and hospitals from anywhere across the state.



“We built ISICS to help keep all Iowans safe,” said Governor Reynolds. “No matter where an emergency happens, first responders and partnering agencies using the Motorola Solutions system can communicate with each other seamlessly to coordinate a response and help those who need their assistance.”



ISICS is built on the latest standards-based interoperable P25 technology and provides enhanced radio communication coverage across the state’s cities, hills and plains. It has been constructed to be resilient against extreme weather conditions and other potential disruptions. It provides clear audio where first responders can be heard in noisy environments, even with sirens blaring behind them.



“The recent tornados that have swept through the central and south-central portions of the state reaffirm the importance of a strong communication network in our decision to join ISICS,” said Brian Hamman, Montgomery County Emergency Management Coordinator. “By opting into ISICS, we’ll be using a radio system that is built with multiple levels of physical redundancies to minimize disruptions, which ultimately ensures better outcomes for our citizens and first responders.”



“Motorola Solutions and our team of Iowa-based business partners are proud to have reached this milestone,” said Chris Lonnett, vice president of sales, Motorola Solutions. “The opportunity for local government agencies across Iowa to leverage the network for communication and cost savings is tremendous, and is already in motion in more than a dozen counties.”



