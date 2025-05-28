Motorola Solutions to acquire Silvus Technologies

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Silvus Technologies, Inc. (“Silvus”) for $4.4 billion in up-front consideration.

Based in Los Angeles, California, Silvus designs and develops software-defined high-speed mobile ad-hoc network (MANET) technology that enables highly secure data, video and voice communications without the need for fixed infrastructure. Silvus’ wide range of customers spans autonomous systems manufacturers, military, law enforcement and enterprises around the world.

Silvus’ technology is designed to support frontline operations in the most challenging and contested environments. Silvus’ devices mesh together to establish large, scalable and self-healing networks that adapt to continuous mobility. These robust mobile networks connect people, devices and other nodes over distance and at scale, and seamlessly support bandwidth-intensive technologies like video, sensors and drones.

“Safety at our front doors starts with safety on our front lines,” said Greg Brown, chairman and CEO, Motorola Solutions. “This acquisition underscores our unwavering conviction that technology is the bedrock for protecting communities, securing borders and defending against today’s ever evolving threats, whether in the air, on the ground or in the water. As a result, we’re now expanding our intelligent network footprint and powering next-generation security for those who stand on the front lines everywhere.”

Silvus brings more than 20 years of R&D invested in developing complementary technologies and sophisticated software algorithms for high-performance MANET networks that maximize throughput and connected nodes, mitigate jamming, and minimize detection and interception. The companies expect to combine their exceptional engineering teams and leverage Motorola Solutions’ go-to-market footprint to reach customers globally.

Babak Daneshrad, PhD, CEO, Silvus Technologies, said, “We’re inspired by Motorola Solutions’ deep tradition of innovation. The idea that safety is the foundation on which better lives are built is not just a deeply held belief our companies share, but is the motivating force behind our R&D and work. I look forward to our future together, unifying the strengths of our advanced engineering teams in pursuit of serving those who protect us all.”

“Finally, I want to thank TJC for their guidance and support on our journey,” said Daneshrad. “It has been a privilege to partner with Babak and the Silvus team, and see their relentless dedication result in disruptive technological advances and safer, more resilient communications for their critical customer base,” said Erik Fagan, Partner and Head of Industrial Technology, TJC. “We look forward to Silvus’ continued success as part of the Motorola Solutions family.”

Transaction Terms

Under the terms of the agreement, Motorola Solutions will acquire Silvus for $4.4 billion in up-front consideration, comprising approximately $4.38 billion in cash (subject to customary adjustments) and approximately $20 million in restricted stock to certain employee equity holders. Additionally, under the terms of the transaction, Silvus has the potential to receive an earnout of up to $600 million in the aggregate based on business performance over consecutive twelve-month periods ending in 2027 and 2028.

The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 or Q4 of 2025, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals.

