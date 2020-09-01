Motorola Solutions adds cloud-based mobile application capabilities with acquisition of Callyo

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions, Inc. today announced it has acquired Callyo, a cloud-based mobile applications provider for law enforcement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



Callyo is a software as a service company (SaaS) serving thousands of public safety customers across North America. Its portfolio includes two application suites – 10-21, which simplifies communication between first responders and citizens, and Callyo, which provides investigative tools that improve digital evidence collection.



This acquisition adds to Motorola Solutions’ existing command center software suite critical mobile technology capabilities that enable information to flow seamlessly from the field to the command center.



“First responders are increasingly looking to mobile applications to boost productivity and enhance community relations,” said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “With Callyo’s technology, agencies can improve collaboration and enhance the evidence collection process to build stronger cases more efficiently, ultimately enabling them to better serve and keep communities safe.”



“With Motorola Solutions, we have the opportunity to accelerate our product innovation, reach and commitment to service,” said Chris Bennett, founder and chief product officer, Callyo. “We’re excited to work together to deliver the next generation of mobile application capabilities that simplify and enhance communication between first responders and the communities they serve.”



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.