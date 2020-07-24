Motorola Solutions introduces technology to support Public-Private Partnerships

Mission-critical video security and software technology helps promote collaboration between communities and law enforcement.

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions today announced the latest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio through the introduction of new technology to support Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programs. PPP allows public safety officials and businesses in the community to collaborate through the sharing of video footage and information to better prevent and respond to incidents.

With full control of their security system deployment, businesses are able to stipulate which sites and cameras would be accessible to public safety command centers. These systems are designed to broaden the range of safety and security throughout cities and municipalities and enhance trust and engagement between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.



“The introduction of technology to support Public-Private Partnership programs will help businesses in the community build an even stronger foundation of trust with their public safety agencies,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president Video Security and Analytics. “Our PPP solutions are specifically designed to help communities provide real-time information to officers, helping them make better informed decisions, deliver meaningful outcomes and maintain accountability for everyone in the community.”



The technologies that support Public-Private Partnerships include two new product releases; Avigilon Cloud Services (ACS) 3.8 and the L5Q License Plate Recognition Camera. ACS 3.8 can be used by local law enforcement to invite businesses to voluntarily join their cloud-connected Avigilon Control Center (ACC) site and cameras with law enforcement operations. Agencies can use the ACS web viewer to remotely access recorded video from local businesses, or integrate it to their CommandCentral Aware deployment for real-time viewing during a call for service. Using ACS as the integration point, agencies can easily configure access without needing to invest in deployment resources.

In addition, the L5Q camera offers an affordable, easy to deploy solution that helps businesses start, or expand, their License Plate Recognition (LPR) programs. Through a partnership, local businesses are able to employ the L5Q camera throughout their properties so that officers may respond to incidents faster, reduce investigation cycles and build trust and transparency in the community.

The new PPP technologies are now available. To find out more, please contact sales.

