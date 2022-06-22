Motorola Solutions takes mission critical voice and data communications on the road

Advanced MXM7000 turns any response vehicle into a mobile communications hub

VIENNA, AT - Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today launched the MXM7000, an innovative mission-critical in-vehicle solution that integrates TETRA and 4G LTE voice and data communications in a robust and secure platform to keep public safety and military organisations connected, safe and informed wherever they go.

The solution’s resilient TETRA communications provide high transmit power to keep teams connected even in low coverage areas. It also features 4G LTE connectivity within an LTE control head and Android 11 operating system, giving users access to rich data applications in the field and the ability to share video and data communication with control rooms for enhanced incident awareness, decision making and safety.

The MXM7000 provides public safety and military organisations with access to reliable push-to-talk voice communications and the work applications they use every day within a single, robust and secure platform.

Motorola Solutions product manager, Stuart Longley, said the MXM7000 has been designed to provide emergency services and defence forces with flexibility to adapt to any situation.

“Public safety organisations face challenging and unpredictable situations every day and need technology to work in flexible and practical ways to streamline and simplify the way they work while also keeping them safe,” Longley said.

“The MXM7000 can be used as a vehicle communications hub to connect a number of devices together including body-worn video cameras, smartphones and tablets. It also provides the resilience and reliability that public safety agencies expect from the TETRA standard, giving them the confidence to take their mission-critical communications with them anywhere,” he said.

Highly versatile and flexible, the MXM7000 can either be used as a desk-based solution or taken on the road to tether a number of different devices together via Wi-Fi or Ethernet, transforming service vehicles into mobile communication hotspots.

Motorola Solutions has also unveiled a handheld version of the technology, the MXP7000. Both solutions can be seen for the first time at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2022 (June 21-23, Vienna, Austria) and form part of Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical ecosystem of technologies.