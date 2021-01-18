Peel Regional Police selects Motorola Solutions’ integrated software and video solutions to help keep communities safe

Innovation & Technology Command initiative introduces the latest technology to keep the department ahead of the curve

REGION OF PEEL, ONTARIO – Peel Regional Police is teaming up with Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) to deploy mission critical end-to-end software and video solutions to enhance officer and community safety and wellbeing for the nearly 1.4 million residents and visitors of the cities of Brampton, Mississauga, and at Pearson International Airport.

Peel Regional Police is a progressive, forward-thinking agency that will advance their technology platform by deploying Motorola Solutions’ CommandCentral software. This will eliminate information silos, improve data sharing, and centralize data access to expedite officer response times and reporting. The new software will help to modernize the public safety and emergency communication workflow across dispatchers, first responders and records specialists, whose job it is to preserve the integrity of information and evidence.

“Policing continues to become more complex and this technology is essential to providing adaptive and strategic services in times of emergency,” said Chief Nish Duraiappah, Peel Regional Police. “We have worked with Motorola Solutions for years as our provider of public safety radio and LTE data communications. By implementing their integrated software technologies, we will be able to ensure that all pertinent information for an active case is front-and-center as our team, including our community partners, responds to the community’s calls for help.”

The public safety technology ecosystem from Motorola Solutions will include:



Vesta ® Next Generation (NG) 9-1-1 for emergency call taking

for emergency call taking PremierOne ® Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) for the capture and real-time distribution of information from 9-1-1 calls to responding officers

for the capture and real-time distribution of information from 9-1-1 calls to responding officers CommandCentral Aware to aggregate data and video information for better situational awareness

to aggregate data and video information for better situational awareness Avigilon H5A cameras for video security and analytics on active cases

“Innovative technology solutions like these are a game changer in how we meet our goal to enhance community safety and well-being for our citizens while providing our organization of more than 3,000 members the best in class tools to do so,” said Deputy Chief Anthony Odoardi, leader of the Innovation & Technology Command, Peel Regional Police. “Our goal at PRP of being the most innovative and progressive police service in Canada is accelerated through the adoption and implementation of forward thinking technologies like this.”

“We’re excited to be collaborating with Peel Regional Police on this groundbreaking innovation project,” said George Krausz, president of Motorola Solutions Canada. “They are committed to advancing their technology platform for their members, and to enhance community safety and wellbeing for their region. The ability to showcase Motorola Solutions’ public safety ecosystem in their service delivery model is a wonderful opportunity for both organizations.”

About Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police (PRP) was formed in 1974 after an amalgamation of five individual smaller police services in Peel Region. As the 3rd largest municipal police service in Canada, PRP has grown to more than 3100 members (2200 sworn / 900 civilians) responsible for providing policing services to a community of more than 1.4 million people. Over the past year, PRP has engaged several critical technology initiatives to enhance service delivery to the community and provide members with a more efficient and effective environment in which to police all with the goal of creating the most connected and technologically innovative police service in Canada.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.