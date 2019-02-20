Motorola Solutions will modernize and upgrade Lithuanian public safety communications network

Five-year maintenance, upgrade and support contract signed with Information Technology and Communications Department under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania.

VILNIUS, Lithuania — Motorola Solutions has signed a five-year maintenance, support and TETRA digital radio system upgrade agreement with the Information Technology and Communications Department under the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Lithuania to modernize and maintain the country’s nationwide TETRA digital radio network. The network provides Lithuania’s public safety organizations such as the State Border Guard Service police, fire and rescue departments as well as ambulances and state law enforcement agencies with efficient, secure and reliable mission-critical digital radio communications.

As part of the contract, Motorola Solutions will modernize and upgrade the redundant digital mobile radio communications network including the controller hardware and the base station software for operations. Motorola Solutions will also provide maintenance and support services for five years, including real-time network monitoring from its Network Operations Center and the delivery of technical support, repair and security services as well as end-to-end incident management based on next-generation technologies in call taking, dispatch and first responder workflows for more effective response, increased actionable intelligence in the field and improved outcomes.

“Ensuring reliable communications for our public safety and emergency organizations across the country and at our state borders are vital,” explained Evaldas Serbenta, director of the IT and Communications Department under the Ministry of Interior of the Republic of Lithuania. “We can meet the highest public safety standards only when we equip our public safety and emergency organizations with state-of-the-art, mission-critical communication solutions that meet and exceed requirements today and in the future. Thereby, our first responders can rely on their technology lifeline and focus on their day-to-day operations in the long term.”

“Motorola Solutions will modernize the Lithuanian digital mobile radio communications network by providing access to the latest functionality and security services,” said Michael Kaae, vice president Nordics, Eastern Europe & Russia at Motorola Solutions. “The best-in-class, 24/7 services will be delivered from our regional Motorola Solutions Network Operations Center, which not only provides real-time monitoring services for maximum availability but also enables proactive monitoring, allowing incidents to be addressed before they impact services whilst providing a high-quality, secure and accessible system to all users.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, software, video and services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com. Find Motorola Solutions Public Safety on Twitter or LinkedIn.