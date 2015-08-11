Zetron’s New AcomNOVUS Integrates Seamlessly with Airbus’s VESTA™ Radio P25 Infrastructure

Zetron and Airbus DS Communications announced the successful integration of Zetron’s AcomNOVUS dispatch console system with the Airbus VESTA™ Radio P25 network solution. Demonstrations of the two systems running together will be offered in both the Zetron and Airbus booths at the APCO Conference being held in Washington D.C., August 16-19, 2015.

Redmond, WA, U.S.A., (August 2015) – Zetron, a leading provider of mission-critical communications solutions worldwide, and Airbus DS Communications announced the successful integration of Zetron’s AcomNOVUS with the Airbus VESTA™ Radio P25 infrastructure. Live demonstrations of two systems running together will be offered in both the Zetron and Airbus DS Communications booths at the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) Conference being held in Washington D.C., August 16-19, 2015. The demonstrations will highlight the seamlessness with which AcomNOVUS and the VESTA Radio 25 solution utilizing the Console Subsystem Interface (CSSI) are able to interoperate.

The AcomNOVUS system is based on an enterprise-class server architecture that supports the full use of IP technology. It also delivers feature capabilities that are ideal for the P25 community, such as true, end-to-end encryption, super grouping, and automatic radio-alias updating. AcomNOVUS is the most flexible console system in the industry, offering countless options for designing screens and routing audio. In addition, it provides the unified and seamless integration of telephone and radio technologies that many mission-critical operations require and that other console solutions are unable to offer.

“We are excited that Airbus DS Communications will be featuring our new AcomNOVUS system operating with their VESTA Radio solution in their booth at APCO,” said Zetron Product Manager, Daniel Oliphant. “It will give conference attendees the opportunity to see for themselves how they benefit when vendors work together with two powerful systems to create a combined solution based on an open standard such as the CSSI.”

“By merging our technical capabilities, Airbus DS Communications and Zetron are expanding on the promise of P25,” said John Szpak, General Manager of LMR Systems Product Line at Airbus DS Communications. “Our team is eager to offer these expanded features to our VESTA Radio customers so they have even smarter ways to keep their communities safe. This solution offers customers a completely open-standards-compliant system that puts choice and control in their hands.”

About Zetron

Founded in 1980, Zetron manufactures and provides communications systems designed to equip the entire mission-critical control room. Zetron’s integrated solutions combine IP-based dispatch, NG9-1-1 call-taking, voice logging, IP fire station alerting, CAD, mapping, video surveillance and security solutions, and automatic vehicle location (AVL) systems. They are expandable, interoperable, and able to support remote and geo-diverse operations. Zetron backs its products with technical support and project-management services known for their expertise and responsiveness. Zetron has offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and numerous field locations; and a worldwide network of resellers, system integrators and distributors. Zetron has installed thousands of systems and over 25,000 console positions worldwide. Zetron is a wholly owned subsidiary of JVC Kenwood Corporation. www.zetron.com



About Airbus Defense and Space

Airbus Defense and Space is a division of Airbus Group formed by combining the business activities of Cassidian, Astrium and Airbus Military. The new division is Europe’s number-one defense and space enterprise, the second largest space business worldwide and among the top ten global defense enterprises. It employs more than 38,000 employees generating revenues of approximately €13 billion per year.

Airbus DS Communications, an Airbus Defense and Space Holdings, Inc. company, is a global leader and trusted source for mission-critical communications technologies. The VESTA® product suite provides Next Generation 9-1-1 call processing systems, land-mobile radio solutions, and emergency-notification applications, creating smarter ways to keep all our communities safe.