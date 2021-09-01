Lexipol announces second annual National User Group Conference, Connect 2021

Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for public safety and government leaders, has announced its second annual user group conference, Connect 2021. The virtual event will take place on Sept. 8, 2021 and provide thousands of attendees the opportunity to connect with subject matter experts, Lexipol customer support and product managers, and other attendees.

Under this year’s theme of “Striving for Excellence,” the Connect 2021 user conference will engage public safety and local government professionals from across the United States in dynamic sessions on current events and public safety responses. The sessions will further demonstrate the value Lexipol’s products and services provide leaders amid today’s operational challenges. Featured speakers include Lexipol co-founder and risk management expert, Gordon Graham; clinical psychologist and Cordico president, Dr. David Black; fire service legal expert Curt Varone; veteran corrections instructor, Lt. (ret) Gary Cornelius and more. Sessions will be recorded and made available on demand for 30 days after the event.

“We are excited to bring back our user conference for its second year after a successful event in 2020,” said Lexipol Chief Executive Officer Chuck Corbin. “Connect 2021 will provide our customers with crucial knowledge and resources to optimize operations in their organizations and increase safety for their personnel and their communities.”

Hosted on a state-of-the-art virtual event platform, Connect 2021 will feature an auditorium, exhibit hall and the ability for participants to connect via chatrooms. Attendees will also have opportunities to learn about Lexipol’s latest product offerings, including the Cordico wellness app , Focal Point and Master Class series of online courses, new wellness training from Dr. Kevin Gilmartin and more.

Connect 2021 is a free event and registration is now open. Learn more and register for the virtual half-day event.