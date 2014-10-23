Rigid Industries LED Lighting Accepts 2nd Consecutive Inc. 500 Award

Rigid Industries Continues as one of Inc. 500’s Fastest Growing Privately Held U.S. Companies

Phoenix, AZ –October 22, 2014 –Last week the Inc 500 held its awards here in Phoenix Arizona, hometown ofRigid Industries LED Lighting, and for a second year in a row presented Rigid with the Inc. Magazine’s 500|5000 Fastest Growing Companies award for landing at number 316 on the list.

Rigid, the fastest growing LED lighting manufacturer and the seventh fastest growing in overall manufacturing in the U.S., is proving to be one of the most innovative and forward-thinking companies in existence. From 2010 – 2013, Rigid experienced an exponential growth rate of 1,464%, reaching $40 million in 2013.

“It is a privilege to receive this recognition again. Rigid owes this all to its loyal customers that comprise the Rigid Nation and its employees, distributors, dealers, vendors, and suppliers who have all stepped up to turn out better products faster to meet the demand,” said Jason Christiansen, President/CEO of Rigid Industries.

“The continual innovation of new and ever increasingly better technology is our mission and we reinvent ourselves every day. We are already planning for next year and striving for even greater success,” stated Christiansen. Due to its unparalleled patented optics and torture-tested housings, Rigid Industries® is a world leader in forward-projecting LED lighting. Rigid LED lighting products are used in aviation, agriculture, construction, emergency response, industrial, marine, military, mining, off-road and power sports. Rigid Industries® is committed to providing innovative technologies, and guarantees a quality product designed, engineered and assembled in the USA. For more information and a list of products, please visit www.rigidindustries.com or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

*Shown in picture is Jason Christiansen, CEO and Seth Anderson, CFO of Rigid Industries LED Lighting

About Rigid Industries

