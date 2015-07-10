Front Line Quad Holsters: Versatility and Reliability

Once you’ve made the informed decision to conceal carry, finding the right holster to fit not only your handgun, but also your daily activities and personal style can be tough. Fortunately, the Front Line Quad Holster is the most versatile holster for concealed carry on the market. The holster can be worn inside the waste band, outside the waste band on the right or left side— it doesn’t matter! The holster can be affixed to a paddle or belt hook with pockets on either side of the holster. This design allows the holster to be ambidextrous and worn IWB or OWB. If circumstances make it necessary, you can lend the holster to someone who shoots with the opposite hand as you and easily change how the holster is worn, with just a few adjustments.

The Front Line Quad holster is available in black or brown leather, over molded Kydex® (a brand name for a particularly strong type of plastic) and is lined with suede. The classic leather finish is sleek, while the Kydex is strong and reliable and the suede lining protects your firearm from scratches and ensures a quick, smooth draw— every time.

The holster is designed to suit everyone’s personal style; both male and female can wear a Quad Holster with comfort. With a minimized profile, women can easily wear the Quad Holster outside of a skirt without feeling self-conscious. With maximum comfort in mind, the holster is easily concealed while wearing workout gear for runners and others who may be wearing light or thin clothing.

Why only carry when it’s convenient? Trouble hits when you least expect it. Carry daily, every day—regardless of what you are wearing— for maximum protection. The Front Line Quad Holster is built with adjustable retention for superior safety and it’s built to last.

