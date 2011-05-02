Next Generation Gotcha Handcuffs & Leg Restraints

Jackson, Michigan — Law enforcement said they needed a better restraint. So Gotcha designed a totally new handcuff. This patented design addresses all the deficiencies of today’s handcuffs and they are 100% made in the USA. Gotcha’s are lighter, stronger, more secure, and most importantly, easier to use than any other restraint.

Features of the new Gotcha Handcuffs:

• First new locking mechanism since 1862

• Handcuff swing arm stronger than conventional handcuffs

• Cannot be picked or jimmied by unconventional instruments

• Key hole located on both sides for enhanced officer safety

• Molded surfaces reduce risk of abrasions

• New patented gear operating and cam locking mechanism

• Ergonomic designed to reduce common injuries to wrist

• Military grade composite material

• Extended base for increased officer control.

Gotcha offers professional testing and evaluations, institutional discounts, and free handcuff transition training with agency purchase. Please contact David Parham at sales@fbic-gotcha.com for further information.