Another Product Liability Lawsuit Dismissed Against TASER

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices, announced that the officer injury product liability lawsuit filed by Jacob Peter Herring in the Circuit Court of the City of St. Louis, Twenty-Second Judicial Circuit, St. Louis, Missouri has been voluntarily dismissed without prejudice against TASER International. This is the fifty-second (52nd) wrongful death or injury lawsuit that has been dismissed or judgment entered in favor of TASER International. TASER International has not lost any product liability lawsuit and no money was paid for this dismissal.

“We are very pleased that the plaintiff voluntarily agreed to dismiss this lawsuit against TASER International,” said Doug Klint, Vice President and General Counsel of TASER International. “John Maley, partner in the law firm of Barnes & Thornburg, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, represented TASER International in this litigation and is lead counsel for TASER International on several other lawsuits throughout the country. Mr. Maley is one of the premier trial lawyers in the nation and has done an outstanding job in obtaining dismissals and wins for TASER, not only in this litigation, but also in numerous other cases. We are fortunate to have Mr. Maley on our legal team.”