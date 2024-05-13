Silencer Central now carrying FN suppressors

PRESS RELEASE

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Silencer Central, the nation’s leader in silencer sales and accessories, announces the addition of FN silencer sales. FN’s two models of silencers, the FN Catch 22Ti and the Rush 9Ti will now be available to Silencer Central customers with an introductory bonus.

“Our goal is to be the ultimate one-stop source for silencers in the U.S.,” said Brandon Maddox, Silencer Central CEO. “We have a great relationship with FN and know the quality of the products they produce. It made it an easy decision to add FN’s silencers to the brands we offer our customers.”

“We are excited to have our line of FN suppressors now available through Silencer Central,” said Vice President of Sales and Marketing for FN America, LLC Chris Cole. “Purchasing a suppressor, whether it’s the first or third time, can be cumbersome and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the efficient and easy process, including the direct-to-your-door shipping, that Silencer Central offers.”

The FN Catch 22Ti is a lightweight, tough and quiet rimfire suppressor, reducing muzzle blast from all .22 LR firearms. It uses a direct thread ½” x 28 mount and has a user-serviceable blast baffle and baffle stack. The Catch 22Ti is rated for .22 LR, .22 MAG, .22 WMR and .17 HMR. It has a 1.1-in. diameter, and the titanium tube keeps the weight at 5 oz. The Catch 22Ti clears suppressor-height sights and comes with a limited lifetime warranty from FN. For a limited time, you can buy an FN Catch 22Ti silencer from Silencer Central and save an extra $100.

The FN Rush 9Ti is a highly versatile and reliable 9mm suppressor that mounts quickly and easily to any pistol barrel threaded ½” x 28. It uses a tight piston gas seal to contain carbon fouling in the baffle core, making for a smooth shooting experience without heavy blowback and stoppages. The FN Rush 9Ti is 7.3" long with a 1.375" diameter and a weight of only 10.8 oz. It carries a limited lifetime warranty from FN. For a limited time, you can get the FN Rush 9Ti from Silencer Central and get a free tax stamp, a $200 savings.

For more information, go to www.SilencerCentral.com or call (866) 891- 4494. Let Silencer Central’s expert team guide you through all the paperwork and get your approval started.