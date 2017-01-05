ASAP universal AR15/M16 mag loader

We’ve got three ways to load MSR magazines – and none involve your thumbs. The Butler Creek® ASAP™ Universal AR15/M16 Magazine Loader fills up mags almost as fast as they can be emptied.

Loose ammo can be loaded one round at a time with a simple click, or engage the loading arm to expedite the process. The loading arm can handle up to 10 rounds of loose ammo, or ammo in a stripper clip, and the rounds are locked into the mag with a quick push. Spend more time shooting, and less time reloading.

Features:

• Works with most AR15/M16 magazines

• Three ways to load

• Made in the USA

