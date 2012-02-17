HT Holsters Releases the Speed-Draw

Detroit, MI - HT Holsters is proud to introduce the Speed-DrawTM Concealed Carry locking pistol holster. This unique, patented design is a hard body, locking pistol holster specifically designed for positive retaining and security of side arms, yet provides immediate and certain weapon deployment when needed. This holster system is compact, durable and secure, but allows for pistol removal with the natural, single motion of the hand. The HT Concealed Carry Holster is applicable to undercover law enforcement personnel, private security and sportsmen.

The distinctive paddle lock release system retains any number of pistol models, positively disengaging the weapon to the users palm when the paddle lever is depressed with the web of the thumb. The ergonomic design of the holster allows for all of this to take place in a single action of the hand. This Speed-Draw product is one of many HTproducts specifically designed for military and law enforcement personnel however is very effective for any concealed carry situation and can provide assurance of weapon containment for anyone carrying a pistol.

For more information on this and other weapon retaining technology visit: www.htholsters.com, Tele: 586-232-3999, e-mail: info-usa@htholsters.com