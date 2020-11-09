Kyle Defoor becomes new member of professional team at Staccato

Texas-based Staccato welcomes Navy SEAL veteran to professional shooter team.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Staccato 2011, LLC announced today that Kyle Defoor is joining Staccato’s Professional Team of law enforcement and military trained professional shooters. Mr. Defoor, former U.S. Navy SEAL and Vice President of Defoor Proformance Shooting, brings over 25 years of shooting experience to Staccato.

“I’ve admired Staccato from afar for years, so I’m thrilled to work with the men and women who are changing the game in the pistol world for shooting standards and tactical application,” Kyle Defoor said. “I’m especially proud to be a member of a company who openly supports our police officers, second amendment rights, and our country’s veterans.”

Approved for duty by over 270 law enforcement agencies across the country, Staccato 2011® pistols are reliable, durable, insanely accurate, safe, and easy to shoot well. At Staccato, Defoor will conduct intensive shooter and pistol qualification tests as an additional proofpoint of the Staccato 2011® pistols’ capability.

Marine Corps veteran Nate Horvath, CEO, Staccato 2011, LLC, said, “We are proud to deliver reliable and accurate American-made pistols to our country’s officers and veterans. With Mr. Defoor’s help, we will put our pistols to the ultimate test – always striving to deliver the best for true American heroes.”

“We are honored to welcome Mr. Defoor, one of the best instructors in the industry, to our team at Staccato,” Buck Pierson (USMC GySgt ret.), Staccato’s Director of Law Enforcement and Military Business said. “Mr. Defoor brings a vast amount of experience from both his military career and his extensive work as an instructor as well.”

About Staccato

Twenty-five years ago, Staccato (formerly STI) revolutionized competition shooting by bringing the world a new gun platform, the 2011. Built with FlaTec, Staccato 2011 pistols are trusted by elite law enforcement teams like the U.S. Marshals SOG, the Texas Rangers, and LAPD Metro. Staccato pistols are approved for duty by over 270 agencies across the country. Reliable, durable, insanely accurate, safe, and easy to shoot well, Staccato pistols are fast becoming the pistol of choice for shooters of all skill levels ranging from professionals to home defenders to beginners. With a lifetime warranty, Staccato handguns are designed, precision engineered, and handcrafted in Georgetown, Texas, and built with American steel and parts. As an American firearms manufacturer, Staccato is proud that over 25% of its team members are veterans and 100% are patriots.