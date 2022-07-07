Lexipol & Sourcewell partner to bring mission-critical solutions to six Minnesota Police Departments

Residents in central Minnesota are looking to Lexipol to help create safer communities. Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, is partnering with Sourcewell—a Minnesota service cooperative helping government agencies simplify purchasing processes—to bring Lexipol solutions to six Minnesota law enforcement agencies.

Police departments in Baxter, Crosby, Crosslake, Little Falls, Nisswa and Wadena will use Sourcewell Community Impact Funding to purchase and implement Lexipol’s law enforcement policy management solution. Implementing this solution will help agency leadership achieve consistency of operations, provide continuity and support for personnel, and better meet the public safety needs of their residents by operating with best practice guidance and training. The police departments will begin rolling out the new system in the coming months.

“Lexipol is excited for the opportunity to support these agencies in their efforts to increase safety and professionalism,” said Lexipol Director of Account Management Marco DeLeon. “We are thankful for the Sourcewell team’s help in expediting the process of bringing our policy solution into these departments.”

Sourcewell’s efforts have simplified the purchasing process, allowing the agencies access to Lexipol’s mission-critical solutions more quickly and conveniently than would otherwise be possible.

“Sourcewell is pleased to support these agencies,” said Sourcewell Supplier Development Administrator Leslie Goral. “As one of our awarded suppliers, Lexipol is primed to deliver top-line solutions that will really make a difference for the agencies, their personnel and our community members.”