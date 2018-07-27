The International Public Safety Association announces open registration for its Fall 2018 Mass Casualty Incidents Symposium in Washington D.C.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The International Public Safety Association opened registration for its Fall 2018 Mass Casualty Incidents Symposium in Washington D.C. This timely and important event is a significant cross-disciplinary training opportunity for all public safety officials, from senior level executives to the first responders who arrive on-scene. The event will be held November 14 and 15, 2018, at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center, located on NOVA’s Alexandria Campus in Alexandria, Virginia. The cost to attend is only $125 for member and $200 for non-members. https://www.joinipsa.org/Fall-2018-Registration

The event will host several distinguished experts and first responders from various public safety disciplines to share their first-hand lessons learned from some of recent and significant mass casualty incidents. Below are some selected presentations on the agenda:

Dr. Alexander Eastman, Dallas Police Department, Dallas Police Ambush Attacks Battalion Chief James Bowron with Oakland Fire Department, Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire Intensive Care Paramedic Oliver Ellis with the Australian Tactical Officers Association, Sydney Hostage Crisis Paramedic Supervisor John Reed, Danbury Hospital EMS, Sandy Hook Lisa Hamp, Virginia Tech Shooting Survivor

“It is critical for first responders to have these cross-discipline discussions about lessons learned from these major tragedies. The information attendees will glean from this event can be applied in future training, response and recovery protocols,” said Heather R. Cotter, Executive Director and Founder of the IPSA.

There are a limited number of exhibitor opportunities available to companies that support the advancement of public safety and first responder operations. https://www.joinipsa.org/Fall-2018-Exhibit-and-Sponsor

For more information please visit https://www.joinipsa.org/Fall-2018-Symposium

About the International Public Safety Association

The International Public Safety Association, a 501(c)3 non-profit, has a vision for a stronger, more integrated public safety community capable of an effective joint response to all public safety incidents.