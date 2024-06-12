How to buy investigation software (eBook)

Advancements in investigation software have revolutionized law enforcement. With just a few clicks, investigators can access data and insights that were previously unimaginable, solving cases in days rather than years.

However, agencies must adapt to the exponential increase in data collected across all functions of law enforcement. Between an agency’s RMS, CAD, and various other systems, there is a vast amount of data that could easily be overlooked without the right tools to make critical connections.

This challenge extends to data from other departments as well. Gone are the days when solving multijurisdictional crimes relied solely on a lucky hunch and hours on the phone. As the world and its criminals increasingly use digital devices for all types of interactions, having the ability to access these digital paper trails can mean the difference between a guilty verdict and additional victims.

This Police1 guide to buying investigation software is an essential resource for officers tasked with researching, purchasing, and implementing investigation software for their departments. Learn about:



The 5 key considerations before purchasing investigation software, ensuring you understand the specific needs of your department and the capabilities of different systems.

Implementation strategies, helping you integrate the software effectively into your operations.

Essential questions to ask vendors, complete with a company directory to streamline your decision-making process.

Equip your department with the most advanced and effective investigation software. Download your free copy of the comprehensive “How to Buy Investigation Software” Buying Guide from Police1 by filling out the form.