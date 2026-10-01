Investigations

Police1’s Investigation Week will examine how real time crime centers, crime analysis centers and connected law enforcement partners help investigators reconstruct events, develop leads and identify connections among crimes that cross jurisdictional lines.
This checklist offers a practical framework for ensuring RTCC requests are clearly defined, research is documented and detectives receive information they can act on
RTCC MUST-KNOWS
Unlock your real time crime center’s full potential — optimize intelligence flow, streamline coordination and deliver real-time results that drive impact
An effective real-time crime center begins with a clearly defined purpose — then aligns its people, technology and workflows around delivering that value
Real-time policing moves fast. The agencies that make it work are the ones that slow down first to fix staffing, policy, workflow and trust
At the National Real Time Crime Center Association conference, law enforcement leaders outlined six trends shaping how agencies build data-driven hubs that deliver real-time intelligence when it counts
Learn how to plan, fund and sustain a real time crime center with practical steps, proven funding sources and strategies to build community trust
Miami Beach police Lt. Raymond Diaz shared lessons on staffing, civilian training, DFR, technology purchases, funding and cross-agency coordination
Download this implementation guide to help chiefs and command staff clarify privacy protections, staffing models and community messaging before deploying a real time crime center
OTHER INVESTIGATION NEWS & INSIGHTS
Casey Chastain wrote that he was “insulted, lied to, lied about and harassed” by the city manager; a resigning sergeant cited “micromanagement” and a “witch hunt”
An investigation into the former Lufkin Police officer’s use of the department’s ALPR system and other databases found at least 25,000 misuses of official information
The suspect is accused of shooting a Harris County deputy in the lower body area and stealing his patrol car before going into hiding in a backyard shed
Trooper Hayden Phillips, a husband and father of three, was remembered as a “hero who dedicated himself to protecting our commonwealth”
Investigators examined planning between TPUSA and university officials; Turning Point reportedly insisted on holding the event outdoors over the hesitance of university officials, while the university failed to assess threats
Joanne Baker was the primary caretaker for retired Pembroke Pines Officer John Baker following his severe injuries in a 2019 on-duty motorcycle crash
A rural agency built its digital forensics program from necessity, not abundance — and created a model other small departments can follow
Department of Investigation officials said their report was sparked by anonymous tips about cops granted the injury pensions that were seemingly in good health
The Trinidad Police Department was shut down by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement months after a woman was arrested over a social media post about the city’s water
A patrol-ready evidence kit can help officers recognize, document and preserve potential evidence — within their training and agency policy