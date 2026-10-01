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Police1’s Investigation Week will examine how real time crime centers, crime analysis centers and connected law enforcement partners help investigators reconstruct events, develop leads and identify connections among crimes that cross jurisdictional lines.

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Investigations
RTCC investigation-ready checklist: Will your analyst-to-detective handoff hold up?
This checklist offers a practical framework for ensuring RTCC requests are clearly defined, research is documented and detectives receive information they can act on
October 01, 2026 02:25 PM
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Police1 Staff
Download now
RTCC MUST-KNOWS
RTCC webinar on maximizing RTCC operations
Real Time Crime Center
On demand: Maximizing RTCC performance: Aligning operations with agency goals
Unlock your real time crime center’s full potential — optimize intelligence flow, streamline coordination and deliver real-time results that drive impact
March 06, 2025 10:36 AM
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Real Time Policing
NRTCCA 2026 Quick Take: Building an RTCC that matters
An effective real-time crime center begins with a clearly defined purpose — then aligns its people, technology and workflows around delivering that value
August 25, 2026 11:41 PM
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Nancy Perry
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Real Time Policing
8 lessons from two decades of real-time policing
Real-time policing moves fast. The agencies that make it work are the ones that slow down first to fix staffing, policy, workflow and trust
July 08, 2026 01:09 PM
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Mike Ricupero
New Mexico Fighting Crime
Real Time Crime Center
Building real-time intelligence hubs to power modern policing
At the National Real Time Crime Center Association conference, law enforcement leaders outlined six trends shaping how agencies build data-driven hubs that deliver real-time intelligence when it counts
October 06, 2025 08:24 PM
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Katja Ridderbusch
RTCC how to fund eBook
Real Time Crime Center
How to fund a real time crime center (eBook)
Learn how to plan, fund and sustain a real time crime center with practical steps, proven funding sources and strategies to build community trust
September 30, 2025 09:26 AM
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Real Time Policing
NRTCCA 2026 Quick Take: What Miami Beach learned in its first year operating an RTCC
Miami Beach police Lt. Raymond Diaz shared lessons on staffing, civilian training, DFR, technology purchases, funding and cross-agency coordination
August 27, 2026 10:51 AM
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Nancy Perry
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Real Time Policing
Building a real time crime center without losing public trust
Download this implementation guide to help chiefs and command staff clarify privacy protections, staffing models and community messaging before deploying a real time crime center
February 26, 2026 03:14 PM
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Police1 Staff
Download now
OTHER INVESTIGATION NEWS & INSIGHTS
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Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
After wave of departures from Ga. PD, chief resigns, alleging retaliation, harassment
Casey Chastain wrote that he was “insulted, lied to, lied about and harassed” by the city manager; a resigning sergeant cited “micromanagement” and a “witch hunt”
October 07, 2026 12:49 PM
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Joanna Putman
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Arrests and Sentencing
Ex-Texas officer sentenced to 5 years after pleading guilty to 100 counts related to ALPR misuse
An investigation into the former Lufkin Police officer’s use of the department’s ALPR system and other databases found at least 25,000 misuses of official information
October 02, 2026 11:08 AM
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Joanna Putman
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Officer Safety
Suspect arrested after shooting Texas deputy, stealing cruiser
The suspect is accused of shooting a Harris County deputy in the lower body area and stealing his patrol car before going into hiding in a backyard shed
October 01, 2026 05:25 PM
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Joanna Putman
Trooper Hayden Phillips
Officer Down
Ky. trooper fatally shot while patrolling interstate
Trooper Hayden Phillips, a husband and father of three, was remembered as a “hero who dedicated himself to protecting our commonwealth”
September 28, 2026 07:41 PM
Charlie Kirk Shot
Event Security
Report finds security deficiencies at Utah university where Charlie Kirk was killed
Investigators examined planning between TPUSA and university officials; Turning Point reportedly insisted on holding the event outdoors over the hesitance of university officials, while the university failed to assess threats
September 25, 2026 04:07 PM
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Investigations
Retired Fla. officer killed by wife in apparent murder-suicide, sheriff’s office says
Joanne Baker was the primary caretaker for retired Pembroke Pines Officer John Baker following his severe injuries in a 2019 on-duty motorcycle crash
September 25, 2026 11:25 AM
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Joanna Putman
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Investigations
Building a digital forensics program in a rural agency
A rural agency built its digital forensics program from necessity, not abundance — and created a model other small departments can follow
September 21, 2026 05:12 PM
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Police1 Special Contributors
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Investigations
Investigation finds NYPD disability system needs guardrails to prevent unjustified payouts
Department of Investigation officials said their report was sparked by anonymous tips about cops granted the injury pensions that were seemingly in good health
September 17, 2026 05:03 PM
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Investigations
Texas PD shut down by state after failing to meet minimum standards
The Trinidad Police Department was shut down by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement months after a woman was arrested over a social media post about the city’s water
September 15, 2026 05:04 PM
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Joanna Putman
Crime scene tape
Patrol Issues
When CSI is delayed: Tools patrol officers can use to protect evidence
A patrol-ready evidence kit can help officers recognize, document and preserve potential evidence — within their training and agency policy
September 11, 2026 11:42 PM
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Joshua Lee, MA, MALST, CFE, CAMS, CCCI, CTFI, CCIE