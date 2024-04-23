REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Complete guide: How to buy field operations products

Covering everything from mobile computers to video analysis.

April 23, 2024 04:08 PM
Having the right products in the field keep your officers safe and make the job easier - and technology is changing fast. If your department needs upgrades, this Police1 guide can help you along the purchasing process.

Included in this guide:

  • How to buy electronic citations equipment
  • How to buy license plate readers
  • How to buy mobile computers
  • How to buy traffic enforcement products
  • How to buy video analysis systems