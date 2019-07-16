Motorola Solutions acquires WatchGuard, Inc.

The acquisition adds new capabilities to Motorola Solutions’ video security solutions portfolio.

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions, Inc. today announced it has acquired WatchGuard, Inc., a U.S. leader in mobile video solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



WatchGuard designs and manufactures in-car video systems, body-worn cameras, evidence management systems and software. Its solutions enable law enforcement users to capture, manage, store and share high-quality video evidence. The company manufactures its products at its Texas headquarters.



“An integrated, secure mobile video solution can enhance safety and efficiency for public safety users,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “WatchGuard provides industry-leading capabilities, from capturing an incident from more than a dozen vantage points to technology that enables users to recover and upload video from events hours or days after they happened.”



The acquisition expands Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical ecosystem, adding to its video security solutions platform that includes fixed cameras and advanced analytics from Avigilon and license plate recognition (LPR) cameras and software from Vigilant Solutions.



“We are excited to join the Motorola Solutions team,” said Robert Vanman, founder, chief executive officer and chairman, WatchGuard. “This acquisition enables us to continue providing market-leading mobile video solutions to existing customers while also leveraging Motorola Solutions’ global footprint and growing video security solutions portfolio.”



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security solutions and managed and support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.



About WatchGuard Video

WatchGuard is a leading provider of mobile video solutions for law enforcement. Its products include in-car video systems and body-worn cameras along with evidence management software. WatchGuard’s solutions increase transparency and accountability, improve trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, reduce agency liability and advance the judicial process.