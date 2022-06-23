Orlando Police Department upgrades public safety communications with APX NEXT™ radios

New smart radios from Motorola Solutions enhance communication, collaboration and access to critical information

ORLANDO, FL - The Orlando Police Department announced it is deploying 950 APX NEXT™ radios from Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), one of the most advanced broadband-enabled radios available. The radios will enhance officer and community safety with resilient and reliable voice communications, as well as everyday access to crucial police applications and databases.

“Our department prides itself on being at the forefront of technology,” said Chief Orlando Rolón, Orlando Police Department. “The smart applications and enhanced coverage capabilities of the new APX NEXT radios will help our officers perform more effectively and efficiently, enhancing overall officer and community safety. This investment in next-generation technology marks another step forward in our vision for the future of public safety, and we cannot thank the mayor enough for his unwavering support.”

APX NEXT radios offer advanced capabilities to help officers better protect and serve communities:

Combined Project 25 (P25) radio connectivity with LTE broadband capabilities allows officers to travel outside the radio network’s coverage area while maintaining voice communication and access to essential information without interruption.

Seamless integration with Orlando Police Department’s Crime Center enables immediate access to records systems, ensuring officers are better informed at all times.

Built-in public safety applications, such as mapping, track the location of officers to shorten response times and enhance safety in emergencies.

The large, intuitive touch-screen makes it easy to upload information from the field, as well as search and review police databases, including imagery and video footage.

“We designed APX NEXT after extensive field research and testing, in consultation with law enforcement agencies across the country, to go beyond what was ever expected for a radio,” said Daniel Sanchez, Florida territory vice president, Motorola Solutions. “These radios bring critical information directly to officers’ fingertips, while still being the trusted mission-critical communications police have always relied upon. The Orlando Police Department’s investment in a device that combines mission-critical voice and purpose-built data applications will enhance their public safety communications.”

The deployment of radios is currently underway, with the full radio replacement expected to span the next few months.

The Orlando Police Department joins Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, City of Tallahassee and more to become the 36th agency in Florida to invest in APX NEXT for public safety communications.

About Orlando Police Department

The mission of the Orlando Police Department is to keep Orlando a safe city by reducing crime and maintaining livable neighborhoods. The men and women at the Orlando Police Department are some of the most dedicated and loyal public servants in this great nation, and we promise to serve you with Courage, Pride and Commitment.