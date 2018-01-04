Vigilant Solutions’ LPR technology wins 2017 Astors Homeland Security Award

Award recognizes efforts of law enforcement agencies and vendors to keep communities safe

LIVERMORE, Calif. — Vigilant Solutions, a global intelligence and image analytics company serving law enforcement agencies, was recognized today with the 2017 ASTORS Homeland Security Award for its License Plate Recognition (LPR) technology, PlateSearch™. The company excelled in a field of several industry-leading providers of innovative license plate recognition systems to earn a platinum designation, the most distinguished level for the award.

Developed with extensive input from law enforcement, PlateSearch is Vigilant Solutions’ LPR data and analytics tool that works to capture license plate images, along with the date, time and GPS coordinates of where the photo was taken, through fixed and mobile LPR cameras. The captured images give investigators a historical snapshot of suspect vehicle sightings, helping them piece together evidence to develop more leads and solve more cases. Investigators can also create a hotlist of license plates of interest so officers can receive alerts in near real-time related to stolen vehicles, missing persons, AMBER alerts, or wanted plates associated with homicides, rapes, robberies or terrorist watch lists. Additionally, through the use of wildcard search capabilities and data filtering, Vigilant can turn fragmented vehicle descriptions into viable vehicles of interest.

“We are honored to receive the Platinum ASTORS Homeland Security Award for PlateSearch,” said Tom Joyce, retired New York City Police Department Lieutenant, Commander of Detectives and current Vice President of Business Development at Vigilant Solutions. “This technology has helped law enforcement agencies develop leads and solve cases ranging from kidnappings to homicides, making it a must-have in the fight against terror and crime. With crime rates on the rise around the country, law enforcement agencies need every advantage at their disposal, including technologies like PlateSearch to give them an extra set of force multipliers to effectively keep communities safe.”

The ASTORS Awards were presented on Nov. 15 at the International Security Conference and Exhibition (ISC East), the northeast’s largest security industry event, in the Jacob Javits Exhibition Center in New York City. Organizations honored at the event included providers of physical solutions, software, IT, law enforcement agencies, first responders and government agencies. The event is organized by American Security Today, a publication that covers criminal and terrorist threats and the solutions that help combat them.

About Vigilant Solutions

Vigilant Solutions originated from the race in the 1990′s to produce advanced imaging systems to support the microchip industry. Founder Shawn Smith recognized an opportunity to re-purpose this technological expertise to improve safety for officers and communities while providing needed law enforcement intelligence to combat broader issues such as narcotics trafficking and terrorism. Mr. Smith assembled an industry-leading team of almost one hundred (100) video analytic experts to develop and bring to market what would quickly become the most comprehensive and advanced suite of LPR and Intelligence products available.