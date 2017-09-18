REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Investigation  Narcotics Identification

Responding to the opioid crisis: An overview of strategies and resources for law enforcement

In this free guide, our PoliceGrantsHelp staff provide the information you need to plan your approach and secure grants funding

September 18, 2017 12:31 PM
Sponsored by Smiths Detection

By Police1 BrandFocus Staff

No longer limited to a few states, the opioid crisis is a nationwide event affecting communities across the country, driving criminal activity and endangering officers as well as citizens.

Law enforcement is at the front lines of this epidemic, and you need the tools not only to fight the increase in crime but also to be prepared for any type of response associated with this issue.

Download this FREE guide to learn:

  • What the federal responses are to the opioid crisis
  • Where to find the grants to fund opioid response projects and programs
  • How to prepare and apply for these grants
  • Where to find links to JAG state funding

