NEWSLETTERS MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
P1_Investigation_Week_Promo_Graphics-Super_Topic_Banner_3540x750.jpg

Police1’s Officer Safety Week will examine how everyday habits like communication, situational awareness, positioning, backup and clearly defined roles help officers stay a step ahead when a routine call becomes anything but routine.

SPONSORED BY
FEATURED CONTENT
Police Response Coordination Infographic.png
Officer Safety
Officer safety starts with communication: 4 habits that can save lives
From location updates and disciplined radio traffic to early backup requests and coordinated team roles, effective communication can make the difference when encounters turn dangerous
November 04, 2026 08:20 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
ChatGPT Image May 15, 2026, 09_07_57 AM.png
Officer Safety
Safety isn’t luck: The lessons officers can’t afford to ignore
May 15, 2026 10:09 AM
 · 
Chief Gerald Garner
poster.jpg
Patrol Issues
The dirty dozen: Updating the ’10 deadly errors’ of policing
April 17, 2026 04:18 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
DSC_0285.jpg
Officer Safety
Street survival: 25 tips for surviving the ‘routine’ vehicle contact
August 19, 2024 04:02 PM
 · 
Lt. Dan Marcou
poster.jpg
Police Training
8 things rookie cops can do to improve their safety
March 27, 2025 09:58 AM
 · 
Tyson Kilbey
OTHER OFFICER SAFETY NEWS & EXPERT INSIGHTS
Screenshot 2026-11-06 182911.png
Arrests and Sentencing
Man who fired on Calif. officers during 2022 pursuit convicted, faces up to 192 years
Prosecutors say Jose Borrego fired 16 times at Sacramento PD officers, striking a patrol vehicle multiple times before leading police on a manhunt that ended in Folsom
November 08, 2026 08:35 AM
Screenshot 2026-11-06 101710.png
Body Camera
BWC: 2 Mass. officers wounded when suspect opens fire during ground struggle
Fall River police say the suspect, who was a convicted felon, had a handgun with a “switch"; the DA found the officers’ use of deadly force justified
November 06, 2026 09:56 AM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
BD eBook 1920 x 1080.png
Police Robots*
Robotics’ role in public safety (eBook)
Mobile robotics take public safety where humans can’t
November 04, 2026 12:36 PM
download now 1920 x 1080 (5).png
Police Robots*
The role of police robots in barricaded suspect incidents (white paper)
Robots help resolve barricaded suspect incidents safely
November 04, 2026 12:35 PM
Doxxing
Legal
Ohio bill would make doxxing officers a felony
The proposal comes after a Lorain PD officer was cleared of wrongdoing but still faced nationwide online backlash
November 02, 2026 01:08 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
US-NEWS-CPD-OFFICER-INJURED-BY-SQUAD-1-TB.jpg
Officer Safety
Chicago police officer injured by cruiser during pursuit
The officer underwent surgery and remained hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle driven by the commander of the CPD’s 10th District
October 31, 2026 07:00 AM
Police officer working at night
Officer Safety
The shooting that changed police body armor forever
In 1975, a Seattle police officer survived two gunshots to the chest during an early test of Kevlar body armor. His story helped transform officer safety — and carries a lesson that remains relevant 50 years later
October 30, 2026 02:22 PM
 · 
Police1 Special Contributors
492003416_1058524222969890_1580079807926573557_n.jpg
Officer Safety
Ill. man charged with threatening to kill police officer for second time
The man told the Downers Grove Police officer, “I wish I catch you out on the street. I’m going to shoot you,” prosecutors allege
October 28, 2026 04:25 PM
Alabama Florida St Football
Arrests and Sentencing
Ala. football player charged with threatening, doxing police officer involved in his prior arrest
Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is charged with harassing communications and doxing for Facebook posts and messages to and about a University of Alabama Police officer
October 28, 2026 10:05 AM
485875734_1079288150904879_5893131050900964792_n.jpg
Officer Safety
Driver chases, repeatedly rams Wash. sheriff’s office cruiser, injuring deputy
The suspect followed the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, striking it at least four times and injuring the deputy inside
October 27, 2026 12:24 PM
 · 
Joanna Putman