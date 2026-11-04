Police1’s Officer Safety Week will examine how everyday habits like communication, situational awareness, positioning, backup and clearly defined roles help officers stay a step ahead when a routine call becomes anything but routine.
FEATURED CONTENT
From location updates and disciplined radio traffic to early backup requests and coordinated team roles, effective communication can make the difference when encounters turn dangerous
OTHER OFFICER SAFETY NEWS & EXPERT INSIGHTS
Prosecutors say Jose Borrego fired 16 times at Sacramento PD officers, striking a patrol vehicle multiple times before leading police on a manhunt that ended in Folsom
Fall River police say the suspect, who was a convicted felon, had a handgun with a “switch"; the DA found the officers’ use of deadly force justified
Police Robots*
Mobile robotics take public safety where humans can’t
Police Robots*
Robots help resolve barricaded suspect incidents safely
The proposal comes after a Lorain PD officer was cleared of wrongdoing but still faced nationwide online backlash
The officer underwent surgery and remained hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle driven by the commander of the CPD’s 10th District
In 1975, a Seattle police officer survived two gunshots to the chest during an early test of Kevlar body armor. His story helped transform officer safety — and carries a lesson that remains relevant 50 years later
The man told the Downers Grove Police officer, “I wish I catch you out on the street. I’m going to shoot you,” prosecutors allege
Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is charged with harassing communications and doxing for Facebook posts and messages to and about a University of Alabama Police officer
The suspect followed the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, striking it at least four times and injuring the deputy inside