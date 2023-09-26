Axon Air expanding public safety drone programs with new partnerships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Axon Air Powered by DroneSense provides a complete solution for drones in public safety, designed to increase situational awareness and operational efficiency to improve outcomes in some of the most challenging situations. In addition to secure wireless live-streaming, automated flight logs and reporting, integrated evidence management and fully remote operations for Drone as First Responder (DFR) programs, today we’re excited to announce new partnerships with Flying Lion, Pilot Institute and The Regional Training Center, further solidifying Axon Air as a comprehensive end-to-end drone platform for public safety.

Earlier this year, we shared that we estimate approximately 20% of U.S. state and local law enforcement agencies have already implemented drone programs to support their communities. We’ve witnessed growing interest in these programs due to their significant public benefits, including search and rescue, de-escalation, natural disaster response and crime and accident scene reconstruction.

Additionally, we’ve observed a remarkable 10x increase in agencies initiating Drone as First Response (DFR) programs. As more agencies seek to integrate DFR, we are committed to providing enhanced solutions, including advanced training and support, to ensure the success of their programs and deployments.

These partnerships expand Axon Air’s professional services offering, providing our customers with all the necessary support, training and resources they need to start and enhance their public safety drone programs, enabling more effective responses and improving outcomes in the communities they serve.

