Motorola Biometric Identification System Selected By West Virginia State Police

Schaumburg, IL – March 28, 2008 – Motorola, Inc. (NYSE: MOT) today announced that it has been selected by the West Virginia State Police to deploy its Motorola Printrak Biometric Identification Solution (BIS). Motorola’s latest BIS solution features new algorithms for improved analysis of multi-modal biometric data delivering tenprint, latent, palmprint and facial images. The BIS software has been optimized for interoperable file exchange among agencies. The new solution also features true Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) and commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) hardware, delivering greater flexibility to expand and upgrade the system as future demand requires.

The West Virginia State Police selected Motorola via a competitive bid process. “Motorola offered the technical solution that best met our needs,” stated First Lieutenant Michael Corsaro, the Director of Criminal Records and the AFIS Program for the West Virginia State Police. “Motorola’s new BIS includes a number of technological advances that will provide improved accuracy and enable us to capture and search palmprints, further assisting forensic teams in our crime-solving efforts.”

The Motorola Printrak Biometric Identification solution supports a 1000 Pixels Per Inch (PPI) resolution for tenprint, latent, palmprint and facial images. This newest generation BIS builds upon Motorola’s industry leading Minutiae Interoperability Exchange Test (MINEX) algorithm to deliver enhanced interoperability, as shown in the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s ongoing MINEX tests. Additionally, Motorola’s system enables the storage of mugshot images and information within an Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) system for greater system management cost efficiencies and faster access to data.

In addition to the BIS, West Virginia State Police is implementing digital booking capabilities with new 1000 PPI Motorola Printrak LiveScan Stations. These new biometric acquisition tools feature a more intuitive user interface and faster biometric processing enabling high-quality image submission with even the most uncooperative suspects.

Motorola biometric capture solutions will be on display at Booth #2115 at the FOSE Conference and Exposition April 1-3 at the Washington Convention Center.

