Vigilant Solutions appoints former ATF special agent in charge, Sam Rabadi, to leadership team

Career law enforcement executive with decades of investigative experience named director of business development

LIVERMORE, Calif. — Vigilant Solutions, a global intelligence and image analytics company serving law enforcement agencies, announced today the appointment of retired Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent in Charge of the Philadelphia Field Division, Sam Rabadi, as director of business development.

Rabadi has dedicated his career to establishing and overseeing programs focused on reducing violent crime. He served in the ATF for 25 years, and from January 2013 until his retirement last month, he led the ATF’s Philadelphia Field Division as special agent in charge. In this role, Rabadi managed 15 field offices and more than 200 special agents, industry investigators, deputized police officers, intelligence and other support staff throughout Pennsylvania. Rabadi provided executive-level leadership over all criminal and regulatory investigations, intelligence collection programs, and the security and safety of ATF personnel in Pennsylvania.

“A dedicated high-ranking public servant, Sam has an impressive track record of implementing programs targeted at getting violent criminals and the weapons they use off the street,” said Shawn Smith, founder and president of Vigilant Solutions. “Sam joins Vigilant at a pivotal time for the company as we launch our own rapid ballistics analysis technology. Sam’s insight and experience managing strategic partnerships across federal, state and local law enforcement agencies adds invaluable expertise to the Vigilant team of law enforcement experts.”

During his tenure at the ATF, Rabadi created several programs to enhance investigative processes and tactics. He established the Philadelphia Crime Gun Intelligence Center, which now serves as a central clearinghouse of violent crime and firearms-related information. He also established the Philadelphia National Integrated Ballistics Information Network (NIBIN) Program. Prior to his work with the ATF, Rabadi served as a special agent in the United States Secret Service and a police officer with the Yonkers Police Department.

“I am excited to join Vigilant Solutions at a time of incredible innovation and growth,” Rabadi said. “At every stage of my career, I have embraced the opportunity to advance people, processes and technology to reduce violent crime. I look forward to leveraging that experience to further Vigilant’s goal: to equip law enforcement agencies of all sizes with the best image analytics tools and best practices to develop investigative leads and solve crimes.”

Rabadi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Manhattan College and a Master of Arts degree in Industrial Psychology from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

About Vigilant Solutions

Vigilant Solutions’ technology helps law enforcement solve crimes faster to keep officers and communities safe. A leader in image analytics for the public safety market internationally, Vigilant provides license plate recognition (LPR), facial recognition and ballistic analysis to deliver intelligence to agencies across the globe. Built for agencies of all sizes, Vigilant’s technology increases investigative efficiency, generates more leads, connects cases, and reduces crimes with advanced analytics, billions of nationwide commercial LPR detections, and a hosted facial recognition gallery. Bring criminals to justice with Vigilant Solutions. Visit www.VigilantSolutions.com.