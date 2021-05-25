Agisent releases tools to fight COVID-19

Enhancements Distributed to All Customers at No Charge



TULLAHOMA, Tenn. - Agisent Technologies, Inc., a leading developer of software solutions for law enforcement and public safety, today announced the release of a suite of tools and enhancements to help fight COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.

“With these new tools, law enforcement can better track, respond to, and mitigate COVID-related activities,” explains Agisent President David Lutfy.

The tools and enhancements have been added to the company’s Records Management System (RMS), and include:

Identification and tracking of quarantined and infectious individuals

Incidents can be flagged as associated with quarantines and infection

Tracking of personal protective equipment (PPE) use per incident and incident party

Quarantine management for law enforcement personnel

COVID-19 and other infectious diseases added to internal medical tracking system

Quarantine and infectious disease reporting

“We are working on additional features,” continues Lutfy, “and will be releasing them as they become available. We are committed to helping law enforcement and the general public in every way we can.”

The new tools and enhancements have begun rolling out to the company’s customers and should be fully deployed by the end of the week. The updates are being provided free of charge.

