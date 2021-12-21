Motorola Solutions Acquires Next Generation 9-1-1 Location Services Provider, 911 Datamaster

CHICAGO – Dec. 16, 2021 – Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced it has acquired 911 Datamaster, Inc., a Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) data solutions provider.



911 Datamaster’s suite of NG9-1-1 location solutions helps ensure that emergency calls are accurately located and routed based on the caller’s location, enabling a faster response from first responders. Location services are essential given an estimated 240 million calls are made to 9-1-1 in the U.S. each year, and in most areas, 80% or more are from wireless devices with no fixed location.

“NG9-1-1 location solutions are vital to the 9-1-1 workflow, ensuring calls are routed correctly and call-takers have the best information to respond to the citizens they serve every day,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “With 911 Datamaster’s technology, we continue to enhance our integrated command center software suite that is trusted by agencies across North America to manage their operations with greater efficiency, accuracy and safety.”



This acquisition reinforces Motorola Solutions’ commitment to being a leader in command center solutions and further supports 9-1-1 call centers’ unique organizational workflows as they transition to NG9-1-1 technologies.

“We are excited to join Motorola Solutions at this critical time in the industry,” said Scott Krehbiel, CEO, 911 Datamaster. “Together, we can deliver advanced NG9-1-1 capabilities to modernize call centers with technological advancements that better protect and support their communities.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



