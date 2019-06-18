Motorola Solutions enhances 911 response with integrated call control software

New single workstation unified call handling and computer-aided dispatch solution will be showcased at NENA 2019.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Imagine you’re a dispatcher using six different screens to find the information you need to coordinate an emergency response. Motorola Solutions is taking this complex process and making it simpler by integrating call handling and computer-aided dispatch (CAD) software for seamless information management.



“As part of our voice and CAD software offerings, we’re taking separate products and merging them into one integrated call control solution,” said Andrew Sinclair, corporate vice president and general manager, Motorola Solutions Software Enterprise. “Call takers will no longer need to switch between call handling and CAD solutions for the information they need. Integrated call control will help save precious seconds that can make an impact during an emergency.”



Motorola Solutions’ new integrated call control incorporates the company’s next-generation 911 (NG9-1-1) call handling and CAD solutions. This will enable call takers to answer calls, create incident reports, dispatch first responders and release calls, all from one workstation to improve time and accuracy.



Customers will have the option to integrate their preferred Motorola Solutions NG9-1-1 and CAD software, which includes:

The integrated call control solution will also provide a single map view of events. Separate 911 and CAD systems often come with individual maps that don’t communicate with one another. With one map, call takers are able to quickly share centralized data to allocate and dispatch first responders.



Motorola Solutions’ end-to-end command center software suite, CommandCentral, including the new integrated call control will be on display at NENA 2019, June 14-19 in Orlando, booth #706.



