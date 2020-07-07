Lexipol adds live event manager functionality to its online learning platforms

New Events Manager will integrate with Lexipol’s online learning academies to provide centralized training records

DALLAS – Lexipol, the leading content, policy and training platform for public safety and local government, recently announced the introduction of the Events Manager for coordination of in-person training events. The Events Manager, an add-on to Lexipol’s online learning academies, allows agencies to seamlessly plan, promote and execute live training events for personnel.

While online courses fulfill many educational requirements, well-rounded public safety training requires face-to-face sessions as well. For many public safety agencies, the process of coordinating, promoting and tracking registrations for in-person events is cumbersome and time-consuming, requiring manual data entry and resulting in multiple places where training records are stored.

As a new complement to the online learning tools provided within PoliceOne Academy, FireRescue1 Academy, EMS1 Academy, Corrections1 Academy and LocalGovU, the Events Manager serves as a simple way to coordinate and track in-person training sessions. Dates, times and locations are easily organized and promoted to selected groups and personnel can register for the trainings they need. By integrating with Lexipol’s online learning academies, the Events Manager captures all training—online or in-person—in one centralized training record.

“We want to make integration of online learning and in-person training as seamless as possible,” said Lexipol Chief Revenue Officer Chuck Corbin. “We’re excited to offer Events Manager to simplify the scheduling and tracking of live training events for a comprehensive and compliant learning experience.”

