5.11 Announces new products for Spring / Summer 2022

IRVINE, Calif. — 5.11, Inc., the global innovator of purpose-built apparel, footwear and gear, today unveiled new products it will launch in spring of 2022. Included in these product introductions will be updates to previous product lines and all-new items designed to keep outdoor adventurers, fitness fanatics and tactical enthusiasts equipped and ready for anything.

“At 5.11, we listen to the market and strive for constant innovation and improvement in all of our products,” said 5.11’s CEO, Francisco Morales. “We work every day to meet the needs and demands of the people who work or play in the most demanding environments and to support the lifestyle of those people who live the 5.11 mantra of Always be Ready. That’s why we’ve developed new products across multiple product categories for various uses.”

In the Load Bearing Category, new items will be offered in spring to provide customers with solutions for everyday use, days spent outdoors, time on the range and more. The Range Ready Trainer Bag ($145) features fully padded construction with 600-denier polyester, a PE board base, external MOLLE webbing and removable internal dividers. A left side pull-down pouch and dual rear zippered pouches provide added storage and organizing options for range days. Shooting enthusiasts will find great firearm transportation options in the new 36” Single Rifle Case ($82) and 42” Single Rifle Case ($92). Each are padded and built with 600-denier polyester construction with external MOLLE webbing and are Gear Set™ compatible for additional storage. Internal retention straps and padded muzzle/butt-stock sleeves ensure secure storage and transport.

For on duty or everyday use, customers can turn to the Daily Deploy 24 Pack ($125). It’s a versatile pack offering a 28-liter capacity and durable, lightweight 500D-nylon construction. A side-brief opening provides full access to a loop-lined main compartment with laptop sleeve and a secondary compartment with zippered mesh panel. RUSH Tier ready with front and side MOLLE webbing and tuckable shoulder straps, this pack can be customized to any user’s needs.

Adventure and weather-ready, the haul-all Load Ready Utility Mike (21L) ($56) and Load Ready Utility Lima (42L) ($72) bags feature heavy duty 1050D-nylon with a TPU waterproof internal lining and double layer base. Versatile and stackable, both bags feature a removable zip off lid with zippered pocket allowing for protection when needed. Gear loops and multiple grab handles make it easy to grab or tie down.

Men’s Apparel will introduce several new items in both tops and bottoms. The Marksman Utility S/S Shirt ($64) offers moisture wicking performance and UPF50+ protection along with a stylish two-piece collar and a center front placket. Side-seam vents and heat-transfer capabilities in the upper back make it a great option for all-day use. The Marksman Utility S/S Plaid ($64) adds an element of additional style with colorful plaid designs.

Bold style and functional performance can be found in the Gyver Camo S/S Shirt ($62) and Vay Camo S/S Shirt ($62). Camp-style shirts with a press open collar design and Vent-Tac properties, these shirts are designed to allow users to relax in style while a center front RAPIDraw™ placket with faux buttons keep them prepared for anything. Each shirt also offers its own unique and colorful floral pattern. A versatile and functional layering option is offered with the Fast-Tac Vest ($85). Offering an impressive 14 pockets, a vented center-back seam, adjustable side tabs and a water-resistant finish, it can be easily customized and loaded with gear to provide comfort and convenience.

A new Ridge Short ($76) made with a highly popular Flex-Tac canvas and Enduro-Flex properties delivers rare comfort along with the functionality 5.11 pants and shorts are renowned for. It offers 8 pockets including a hidden cuff-key pocket, strategically reinforced front pockets for knife clips, low-profile cargo pockets with additional hidden pockets inside, and more. The popular Defender-Flex line of pants has expanded further into shorts with a Defender-Flex Evolve Short ($70) constructed with a cotton/polyester blend and Lycra T400 Tough Max mechanical-stretch denim that allows wearers to move freely and comfortably. It offers a traditional denim style with a much-improved performance and seven total pockets.

Customers looking for style, comfort, performance and functionality in pants can look to the Defender-Flex Evolve Jean Straight ($85). An update to a favorite of 5.11 customers across the globe, the Defender-Flex Jean, it features a new cotton/polyester blend and Lycra T400 Tough Max mechanical-stretch denim. The result is enhanced performance all the way around. The Meridian Pant ($80) is a new option for those seeking a woven-style pant with a cargo-pocket design. It offers six total pockets, including cargo pockets with hook/loop closures and side-body zipper vents for added performance on warm days.

There will be a number of new additions in Women’s Apparel ranging from casual wear to athletic wear. The Donna Hoodie ($58) is a hooded pullover with a stylish cross-over opening that also offers moisture-wicking performance, a drop-tail hem and raglan sleeves for added comfort. Customers seeking a jacket with a unique style without sacrificing comfort can look toward the Blayr Bomber Jacket ($75). It features a unique bomber-style design and is constructed with a polyester/elastane blend with Enduro-Flex properties for comfort and a full range of motion. Also offering a unique style is the Helena Dress ($78). It’s a shirt-style dress with a button-front placket, chest pockets with flap and button closures, on-seam hand pockets, and adjustable sleeves for a customized look and fit. A lightweight shirt with UPF protection can be found in the Women’s Marksman L/S Shirt ($68). It provides a UPF50+ rating, mesh underarm gussets and sleeve tabs to secured rolled up sleeves on warm days while a RAPIDraw™ placket creates added functionality.

Women can find a durable, do-it-all bottom in the Spire Pant ($90). It’s built with Enduro-Flex properties, a comfort waistband, eight total pockets and a DWR finish to keep wearers prepared for anything. The Ashima Tight ($75) is an ankle-length tight constructed with a nylon/elastane blend along with moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology. It’s abrasion resistant panels, flat-locked seams, sipper waistband pocket and side pockets with envelope-flap closures make it a comfortable and functional choice for all-day wear. A more traditional tight style is offered by the Amelia Tight ($70). It features flat-lined drop pockets in addition to a hidden picket inside the waistband. The ankle-length fit with flat-locked seams, moisture-wicking and anti-odor performance provide long-lasting comfort.

5.11 is also introducing variety of shorts to offer female customers something for any activity. The Shauna Short ($54) is built with Flex-Tac canvas for durability and stretch performance. With a five-inch inseam and six pockets, including front patch pockets, it’s a great choice for day-to-day wear and outdoor adventures. A comfortable cotton/elastane-twill blend is used in the Nell Short ($52) to offer a clean and classic look while offering four back pocket and two hand pockets. The Attina Short ($62) offers a more athletic build and fit with polyester/elastane-twill blend, Enduro-Flex properties, a soft jersey waistband and a stretch drawcord.

Customers who favor a skort design will be happy to see the Sasha Skort ($54). It’s moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology with perforated side panels and Enduro-Flex properties keep wearers comfort during long stretches of activity. The soft jersey stretch waistband and attached jersey liner with thigh pockets offer added comfort and functionality as well. Lastly, the Petra Denim Short ($55) utilizes washed stretch denim, seven pockets and rolled-up hems with raw-edge detail to create a tradition style with updated performance and comfort.

Two new watches are being added to the Everyday Carry and Accessories line to ensure customers are equipped and on time for any activity. Both watches feature a sturdy 44mm stainless steel case with IP finish, 22mm webbing band and mineral crystal glass for added durability and scratch resistance. The Division Digital Watch ($100) displays day and date in addition to both military and standard time, with dual time zones available. This digital piece also offers two timers, four alarms, a removable band, EL backlight and 100-meter water resistance. The Outpost Chrono Watch ($120) with a pull type crown offers a stopwatch, standard and military time, a removable band, luminous hands and 100-meter water resistance.

The Men’s Physical Training-Ready (PT-R) line is growing to offer additional technical apparel to training enthusiasts. The PT-R Catalyst Pro ($52) offers a lightweight layering piece with moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology in a ¼-zip design. A pull-over hooded sweatshirt with moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties can be found in the PT-R Forged Hoody ($65).

The PT-R Havoc Short ($52) is built for movement with Enduro-Flex properties, an elasticized waistband and running gusset. A knit-jersey liner with moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology is added to the PT-R Havoc Pro Short ($56) for added coverage. The PT-R Forged Knit Short ($52) features an eight-inch inseam, polyester-elastane jersey construction, a self-encased elastic waistband and side vents for comfort and performance. High-performance compression tights are offered with the PT-R Shield Tight 2.0 ($55). With flat-locked seams, a running gusset, soft-jacquard elastic waistband, moisture-wicking and anti-odor, it’s a great layering piece for any training session. Customers who prefer to train in pants will find the PT-R Condition Knit Jogger ($65) to be a good choice. The self-encased elastic waistband and encased elastic hems provide secure comfort during any workout.

The Women’s PT-R offering is also expanding with many great products. The PT-R Valentina Sports Bra ($36) offers a compression fit and medium support with fully lined power mesh, stretch binding and removable liner pads. The flat-locked seams and soft-jacquard elastic bottom band provide added comfort while moisture-wicking and anti-odor properties make it great for workout after workout. The Women’s PT-R Catalyst ½ Zip ($52) is a lightweight layering piece with moisture-wicking and anti-odor technology in a 1/2-zip design. A skinny-fit short option constructed with a polyester/elastane-jersey blend and an anti-odor finish is found in the PT-R Eliza Short ($56). It’s contoured waist, flat-locked seams, side drop pockets and triangle gusset make it a comfortable and convenient options for training sessions. Women workout warriors seeking a capri pant will be pleased with the PT-R Kaia Capri ($65). A variation of the popular Kaia Tight, this piece features a skinny fit with a nylon/elastance jersey construction, moisture-wicking and an anti-odor finish. The Women’s PT-R Layla Tight ($70) will hold up during the toughest workouts with a contoured waist, wicking and anti-odor properties and flat lock seams for comfort. Two built-in hip pockets and a hidden waistband pocket add to the functionality of these performance tights.

Many new colorways are being added to some of the brand’s most popular Footwear lines. The Norris Low Sneaker ($115) is adding grey/blue, triple black and black/white options. Khaki, volcanic and rustic brown designs will be offered in for the Norris Sneaker ($125). The Company 3.0 Boot ($135) is introducing a brandy color while the Company 3.0 CST Boot ($145) welcomes a classic brown option. A sleek black coffee color will provide added style to the heat-deflecting leather of the A/T 8 HD Boot ($195). Lastly, the versatile A/T Trainer ($140) will expand with new colorways including crimson, black/white, gunsmoke, dune, storm and brown duck.

“Our product team spent countless hours across many months compiling feedback from trusted ambassadors, end-users and partners, securing best-in-class components and textiles, and field-testing products to ensure they meet the standards of 5.11 and our customers,” said 5.11 Vice President of Global Product, Matt Page. “We look forward to introducing these items this Spring and are confident they will serve our customers well.”