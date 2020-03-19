Access Tools essential long reach kit

Access Tools, the world’s leading manufacturer of car opening tools, has a new tool set called the Essential Long Reach Kit. The Essential Long Reach Kit includes all of the required tools for the majority of vehicle openings with the addition of the popular Button Master accessory and a Long Carrying Case to hold everything together. Included in this set is the Quick Max Long Reach Tool, the Button Master, the One Hand Jack Tool, the Super Air Jack air wedge, the 60” Long Heavy-Duty Carrying Case, and the Quick Instructional Manual and Videos. This new kit will be one of our most popular selling sets due to the quality and effectiveness that comes from such a well-constructed car opening tool set.