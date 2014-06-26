Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember Scheduled for October 11 & 12, 2014

Bike Ride, 5K Run, and 2K Walk Honor America’s Law Enforcement Officers

Washington, DC—The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund announced today that the fourth annual Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember will take place on October 11 & 12, in the Washington, DC area. This fun, community-oriented athletic event is designed to raise awareness of the service and sacrifice law enforcement officers make every day and to generate funds in support of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. The Memorial Fund released this easy-to-share video to get folks involved.

The Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember will feature:

55- and 30-mile Bicycle Rides starting and ending at National Harbor, MD;

5K Run starting and ending at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial;

2K Walk also starting and ending at the Memorial; and

Post-event celebrations at both locations.

Starting and ending at National Harbor (located along the Potomac River, in Oxon Hill, MD), bike riders will make their way through Maryland, passing by military forts and winding through beautiful park lands—including the Henson Creek Trail—before returning to National Harbor to complete the ride. (Please note the bike route is not a closed course and riders will be expected to follow the rules of the road.)

The 5K Run and 2K Walk will start and end near the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial. Runners will pass by the U.S. Capitol and other iconic DC landmarks before making their way back to the Memorial to complete the race. (Please note the 5K run and 2K walk routes are closed courses and runners will be expected to maintain a pace of 15 min/mile or less.)

For our riders and runners, we are again offering the Road Warrior category for participants who want to both bike (either distance) and run. Our Road Warrior option is sure to test your strength and endurance.

Virtual Participant category applies to folks who would like to participate but cannot make it to Washington, DC to attend the events. Though Virtual Participants take part in the events from their local areas, they receive the same participant amenities and are eligible for the same fundraising awards as on-site participants.

New this year, the Memorial Fund is partnering with the Department of Justice, Bureau of Justice Assistance to hold a free VALOR training, in Washington DC, on Friday October 10, 2014. The training is designed for frontline law enforcement to help prevent injuries and line-of-duty deaths. The training will include the following sessions: Today’s Threat Picture, Pre-Incident Indicators of Violent Attacks, and Officer Down: Surviving Deadly Encounters.

“The Law Enforcement Ride & Run to Remember is a perfect opportunity for the entire community to show its support for America’s peace officers and thank them for all they do to keep our families and neighborhoods safe,” said Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the Memorial Fund.

The Ride & Run to Remember is designed to support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s mission to tell the story of American law enforcement and make it safer for those who serve. Participants are required to raise a minimum of $72—symbolic of the 72 peace officers killed on September 11, 2011, the deadliest day in law enforcement history.

More information about the event is available at www.RideandRuntoRemember.org.

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The Memorial Fund is now working to create the National Law Enforcement Museum, which will tell the story of law enforcement through high-tech, interactive exhibitions, historical artifacts and extensive educational programming. For more information, visit www.LawMemorial.org.