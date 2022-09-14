Lexipol announces third annual national user group conference

FRISCO, Texas - Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for public safety and government leaders, has announced its third annual Connect user group conference. The virtual event, which takes place on October 5, 2022, will provide thousands of attendees the opportunity to connect with subject matter experts, Lexipol representatives and fellow attendees.

Under this year’s theme, “The Power of Community,” the Connect 2022 user conference will engage public safety and local government professionals in dynamic sessions focused on how best to engage with and serve their communities. The sessions will further demonstrate the value Lexipol’s products and services provide leaders in addressing today’s operational challenges, including headline-generating critical incidents, new state and federal legislation, and shifting public opinion. Featured speakers include Lexipol co-founder and risk management expert Gordon Graham; clinical psychologist and president of Lexipol’s Cordico wellness solution, Dr. David Black; fire service legal expert Curt Varone; former mayor of Columbia, South Carolina, Steve Benjamin and more.

“We are excited to be back again with this year’s user conference,” said Lexipol CEO Chuck Corbin. “Connect 2022 will provide agencies with critical insight and resources to optimize operations in their organizations and effectively address the needs of their personnel and communities.”

Hosted on a state-of-the-art virtual event platform, Connect 2022 will feature an auditorium, exhibit hall, resources and the ability for participants to connect via chatrooms. Attendees will also have the opportunity to learn about Lexipol’s latest product offerings, including the Cordico wellness solution, law enforcement accreditation services, new features and course content offered through Lexipol’s online learning academies and more.

Connect 2022 is a free event and registration is now open. Learn more and register for the virtual half-day event.