Motorola Solutions introduces Compass Decision Management System to provide enterprises with security intelligence

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the newest addition to its video security and analytics portfolio, the Compass Decision Management System™ (Compass). Compass provides organizations with security intelligence that helps users prevent human error by outlining standard procedures, automating incident reporting and highlighting key performance indicators to achieve effective and consistent outcomes.

courtsey image

By enabling security managers to customize step-by-step procedures that guide their teams, Compass advises on how to best respond to real-time events such as intercom calls, intrusion and fire alarms, video analytic events or addressing a technical issue. This is aided by video streams and audio calls so that users are able to provide prescriptive and consistent responses to incidents.

In addition, Compass integrates with Motorola Solutions’ video management and access control systems to improve the consistency and effectiveness of their team’s responses. By integrating with Avigilon Control Center, Avigilon Access Control Manager, Pelco VideoXpert and IndigoVision Control Center, Compass becomes a key element of a combined solution of video management, access control and decision management.



“Motorola Solutions is delivering the technologies that companies need to achieve their security goals,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president Video Security & Analytics at Motorola Solutions. “By combining Compass with our video management and access control solutions, organizations are able to gain full visibility into their security operations and enable them to be efficient and effective in every response.”

The introduction of Compass is a part of Motorola Solutions’ ongoing commitment to the integration of security technologies that remove system silos and simplify workflows to provide unparalleled safety, efficiency and productivity.



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command centre software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

