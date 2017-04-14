After 50 years in business, HURST reflects on company highlights

During the past 40 years the Hurst Jaws of Life® product line has grown significantly. New spreaders, cutters, rams, and very lightweight tools have been added to the world-renowned Hurst product line.

1960s: Before HURST Jaws of Life®, there was Hurst Performance, Inc. Specializing in transmission shifters and other performance enhancing parts, these products were wildly popular among auto racers and car enthusiasts.

1965: George Hurst and Bill Campbell celebrate the building that would ultimately be the original headquarters of HURST Jaws of Life in Warrington, PA

1971: Creates an early prototype of the HURST Power Tool (aka Jaws of Life) at headquarters in Warrington, PA; tool has its first public introduction at the SEMA trade show in California. In December, HURST sells its first tool to the Parkland Fire Company in Parkland, PA

1972: First production of Jaw: Model JL-32

1974: Since 1974, thousands of firefighters and rescue workers have been awarded the prestigious Green Cross Award

1976: Next generation spreader: Model JL-32A

1977: First production cutter: Model JL-150

1978: First ram: JL-60

1979: First combination tool: Omni II

1980s: Continues to increase its line of rescue equipment, developing new tools like the Mini Ram

1984: Hale Products, Inc., makers of fire pump equipment, purchases HURST and expands into the rescue tool market; production is relocated to Shelby, NC

1990s: Introduces lighter, faster tools and new technologies like lifting airbags

1992: Launches a complete line of specialty tools called Mini-Lites, used for extrication and special operations such as forcible entry

1994: Hale is acquired by IDEX Corporation in Illinois; IDEX is a diversified global company servicing markets in fluid handling, dispensing and industrial machinery

1995: IDEX acquires LUKAS, inventor of the first cutter (1972) for rescue use; the #1 rescue tool in Europe joins forces with the #1 rescue tool in North America

2000s: Continues tool innovation with the introduction of high pressure 10,000 PSI and advanced 5,000 PSI tools, such as the MOC Series, Defender, Spreader and “hot swappable” streamline coupling

2004: Hale purchases Manfred Vetter GmbH and Company, the inventor of the lifting bag

2006: Airshore International joines the HURST team, adding shoring and stabilization to the portfolio

2010: Launches the eDRAULIC® line, the world’s first line of battery-powered tools allowing for faster, easier rescues

2014: Releases eDRAULIC 2.0 with everything you want in a tool: power, speed, less weight and battery operated freedom

2015: Launches the industry’s first battery-powered telescopic rescue ram as part of its eDRAULIC 2.0 line. Hurst fills critical need with the introduction of StrongArm®, a powerful, portable tool able to cut, lift and spread; replaces a number of single purpose hand tools

2016: Launches the single most powerful battery combination tool in the industry as part of its eDRAULIC 2.0 line

Hurst is the only manufacturer of the Jaws of Life® brand. The company's commitment to research and development and dedication to quality engineering and manufacturing, has resulted in a line of innovative products known for outstanding safety, durability and performance. Hurst Jaws of Life, Inc., is a unit of IDEX Corporation, an applied solutions company.