Minnesota Twins name Evolv as official fan screening technology

Evolv to be a co-presenting sponsor of the Twins Military Discount Ticket Program

WALTHAM, Mass. - Evolv Technology, the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with the Minnesota Twins. In addition to serving as the Twins’ Official Fan Screening Technology, Evolv will be a co-presenting sponsor of the Twins Military Discount Ticket Program which offers discounted tickets to active military and veterans.

Target Field will feature Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at each entrance, beginning with the Twins’ 2023 home opener on April 6 against the World Series champion Houston Astros. The technology allows fans to enter the ballpark without always having to stop and open bags or wait to be individually checked, while delivering an advanced level of threat detection for the continued safety of all guests. The partnership with Evolv comes as the Twins complete one of the busiest off-seasons of improvements in the 14-year history of their ballpark.

“We are continually exploring innovative ways to evolve and enhance the Target Field experience, with our fans’ safety, well-being and overall enjoyment always a top priority,” said Dave Horsman, Vice President of Ballpark Operations for the Twins. “Evolv is an important part of a day or evening at Target Field. It sets the tone from the moment fans walk in that we’re putting them first, both in terms of ballpark experience as well as fan safety.”

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. It has the ability to tell the difference between threats and the everyday items most people carry in their pockets and bags without creating long lines at entrances.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity for Evolv to work with the Twins as they continue to improve the fan experience at Target Field,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports. “The military offer is especially important to us at Evolv as many of our own employees, partners and customers are former military members, and in fact many of the team members who worked on the installation of Evolv at Target Field are veterans.”

Target Field is one of the many Major League Baseball parks partnering with Evolv as the 2023 season gets underway. The technology is featured in a wide variety of sports facilities, from the NFL’s SoFi stadium in Los Angeles and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to Major League Soccer’s Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio, among many others.