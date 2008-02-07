According to Motorola, APCO Survey First Responders Say Advanced Technology Critical for Effectiveness

Joint Motorola and APCO survey highlights need for mission critical technologies that increase situational awareness, streamline incident coordination, and enhance data access, among other key findings

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. -- Motorola, Inc. and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) today released the findings of a national survey to assess how public safety organizations use current communications technology and what future capabilities they would deploy to help improve emergency response, officer effectiveness and public and officer safety.

Key survey findings reveal a strong demand for technology solutions that provide advanced situational awareness to first responders, improve incident coordination, and streamline emergency response. A top concern of first responders nationwide is their ability to react to natural disasters (65%), superseding both terrorist attacks (7%) and crime (10%). Regional fire and police officials dually note that advanced communications technology ranks as the most critical aid in preparedness and response both now and in the future.

While technologies are improving, community officials report that the greatest need for improvement from advanced technologies in public safety arises in terms of range, speed, and availability (26%), interoperability (25%), and availability of equipment (17%). Topping responders’ “wish lists” were rugged notebook computers, visual identification and recognition capabilities, and smart transportation navigation.

The survey also uncovered areas for improvement within departments, as well as additional communications needs for responders and communities. Community officials in both large and small populations listed mapping technologies, or GPS tracking, as the top tool they’d hope to see utilized as technology continues to evolve in the security and safety arena.

“This national study validates how critical intuitive technology and communications tools are for public safety professionals in order to protect citizens in both rural and urban communities,” said Mark Moon, senior vice president, Motorola Government & Commercial Markets, Americas. “Working in concert with organizations that represent the public safety community, industry solution providers are clearly making progress on meeting users’ current needs. Motorola’s future product development efforts are focused on providing advanced and fully integrated technologies essential to saving lives and combating unforeseen challenges.”

The survey also examined the varying needs of police departments, fire departments, emergency medical services, and public administrators. Fire officials regard traffic light sensor technologies (41%) as critical to their needs, while police departments rely more heavily on mobile video systems (63%). With regard to areas needing improvement, fire departments would like to have better availability of mapping technology (35%); police officials are more likely than fire officials to volunteer that they face continuing challenges with interoperability (51%).

“Improving communications and providing critical information to emergency responders helps save lives,” said Richard Mirgon, First Vice President of APCO. “This survey indicates that better-informed users are more effective in their jobs and the continuing advancement of technologies gives our first responders the tools necessary to protect themselves and the public.”

The survey also studied concerns, areas of progress, and broad technology demand trends among users in urban and rural areas. Responders based in urban or suburban settings are more likely to value improved data availability and access (20%) as their greatest benefit. Conversely, those in rural environments are more likely than their counterparts to cite the range, speed and availability of equipment (35%) as most critical. Larger communities of 100,000 or more report technology as most helpful in providing situational awareness to incident response (4.6 on a five-point scale) over smaller pools less than 10,000, who cite the aid of technology in interoperability between county agencies (4.4 on a five-point scale) as most helpful.

Public safety officials from large and small population areas similarly point to more training for first responders (25%) and the need for additional responders (29%) as areas that are in need of increased attention, based on the allocation of funds.

* Respondents were asked to indicate whether technology has helped or hindered their communities' public safety organizations in certain areas. They were asked to respond to a five-point scale, where five is "helped a lot," and one is "hindered a lot."

Between November 2 and December 4, 2007, the professional interviewing service, Western Wats, conducted a quantitative survey with 200 public safety officials, sampled from the top 100 MSAs. The sample includes both those responsible for overseeing first responders, and those responsible for managing purchases of technology used by first responders. The survey was conducted through telephone interviews, averaging 20 minutes in length. The sampling error for the survey results reported is plus or minus seven percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

Motorola is known around the world for innovation in communications. The company develops technologies, products and services that make mobile experiences possible.

The Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International is the world's oldest and largest professional organization dedicated to the enhancement of public safety communications.

