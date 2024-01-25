OMNIQ adds in-car face detection to its AI solution

Press Release

SALT LAKE CITY — OMNIQ Corp., a provider of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced it added in car face detection to its Machine Vision features and following a series of competitive tests by a demanding security authority has been selected to deploy its system with the new critical feature. OMNIQ was invited to demonstrate the new system for border control in North America.

“We are proud that our scientists successfully developed this critical feature for terror and crime prevention, which is essential and needed worldwide. We have a long history of deploying our AI technology to the most sensitive and demanding authorities in the world. With this additional feature, we are offering a comprehensive solution that is found superior and more accurate than competitors. Our systems are currently deployed at many borders including the San Diego- Mexico, Texas-Mexico, Canada-Alaska, Israel-Jordan and in the Far East borders lending further proof that our technology is trusted where it matters most, protecting human beings around the globe. We believe that this new feature will further improve safety and prevent crimes and terror attacks more efficiently and quicker. The momentum in the market acceptance for our AI based solution continues after our recent wins in additional airports and for safety and security” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ.

OmniQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition enabling smart and quick decision-making. More than 20,000 omniQ AI-based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 8,000 in the U.S. omniQ’s AI based Machine vision capabilities are founded on patented features including vehicle identification by make and color combined with superior accuracy based on sophisticated algorithm and machine learning.

About OMNIQ Corp

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, oil, gas, and chemicals.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $67.1 billion by 2028, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $33.5 billion by 2032 and the fast casual restaurant sector expected to reach $209 billion by 2027.

For more information please visit www.omniq.com.