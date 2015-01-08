IACP’s National Law Enforcement Challenge Hosts Webinar to Help Save Lives

Centennial, CO - Laser Technology, Inc., (LTI) is partnering with the International Association of Chiefs of Police’s (IACP) National Law Enforcement Challenge (NLEC) traffic safety recognition program to broadcast a live webinar on January 20, 2015, at 9:30 AM (MST). Titled “2015 National Law Enforcement Challenge Quick-Start Guide,” the webinar will give new and returning applicants helpful information about the Challenge and the most effective tips to jump-start the application process.



The NLEC is a friendly competition between agencies that is designed to encourage them to address traffic safety issues within their state or jurisdiction with an effective, systematic way that has proven successful in reducing serious injuries and fatalities on roadways.



Department applicants present efforts in four main areas, including speed awareness, impaired driving, occupant protection (seatbelt use) and an additional category that is important within each community. The competition between agencies provides recognition for outstanding departments while still helping every department improve their traffic safety program. All participants evaluate a year’s worth of traffic safety efforts, successes and failures during the process. This gives agencies the information needed to effectively focus their efforts to reduce crashes and concentrate manpower in problem areas, ultimately saving lives in communities across the country.



Howard Hall, Chief of Police in Roanoke County Virginia and NLEC Committee Chair states that, “The format of the National Law Enforcement Challenge helps us make our enforcement, our education efforts and everything we do around traffic safety focused on what’s important.” The NLEC encourages new agencies to get involved to improve their traffic safety program, be recognized for their lifesaving work and share successful techniques and polices with other agencies.



The 2015 challenge application deadline is May 1, 2015, with a more user-friendly application process than in previous years. This process, along with additional resources to help departments complete their application, will all be explained during the LTI and NLEC co-hosted webinar.



Register for the 2015 National Law Enforcement Challenge webinar on January 20. Every webinar attendee who also applies for the 2015 National Challenge will be entered to win an LTI 20/20 TruCAM, an all-in-one video speed enforcement laser that captures license plate evidence.



About the IACP

The International Association of Chiefs of Police is the world’s oldest and largest association of law enforcement executives. Founded in 1893, the IACP has more than 23,000 members in 100 countries.

About LTI

Laser Technology, Inc., is a Colorado-based manufacturer of laser measurement devices, including traffic safety equipment. LTI introduced the first commercial laser speed device that enabled law enforcement agencies to pinpoint an individual vehicle in dense traffic. From speed enforcement to crash scene investigation and more, LTI’s equipment has been used by law enforcement agencies and professionals worldwide for over 25 years. Read more About Laser Technology, Inc.