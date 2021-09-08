Lexipol’s PoliceOne Academy introduces new health and wellness series featuring Dr. Kevin Gilmartin

Dr. Gilmartin’s courses, based on his book “Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement,” will equip officers to identify and address wellness issues

DALLAS — Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, recently announced the introduction of exclusive wellness courses featuring behavioral scientist, law enforcement expert and one of the early pioneers of this highly specialized area, Dr. Kevin Gilmartin, author of the highly acclaimed Emotional Survival for Law Enforcement. The new educational series will be offered through Lexipol’s PoliceOne Academy learning management system as an add-on for existing PoliceOne Academy customers or as a stand-alone subscription.

“We are excited to add this exclusive series of courses to PoliceOne Academy,” said Tim Kensok, Lexipol Vice President of Policy & Learning Development. “The curriculum will feature a wealth of information on officer wellness to support healthy careers in law enforcement. Dr. Gilmartin’s work is crucial for law enforcement and his expertise is an important addition to our course offering.”

Nearly 80 percent of law enforcement officers report having experienced critical stress over the course of their policing career and 68 percent report unresolved emotional issues. Due to the nature of police work, law enforcement personnel are at significant risk of wellness issues such as PTSD, depression, anxiety and substance abuse. Dr. Gilmartin’s courses on PoliceOne Academy will help agencies and officers learn and apply practical and preventive strategies to reduce the negative impact of a career in law enforcement.

“The online format will put this critical wellness information in the hands of more officers than ever before,” said Dr. Gilmartin. “I am passionate about equipping law enforcement professionals with strategic tools to promote wellness in the face of critical incidents, stress and the daily challenges of policing.”

This is the first time Dr. Gilmartin’s wellness series will be available online. The inaugural course from PoliceOne Academy will include information on counteracting the physiological and emotional impacts of law enforcement, how to cope with being on high alert and strategies for transitioning off-duty. New courses featuring Dr. Gilmartin will be added to PoliceOne Academy annually.

