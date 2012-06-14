Municipal Graphics Designs Ford Interceptor Graphics for Yarmouth, Mass. Police

WRENTHAM, Mass. - Municipal Graphics recently supplied Yarmouth, Mass. Police with custom fit graphics for their new Ford Interceptor.

Yarmouth’s new graphics kit features digitally printed and cut reflective graphics, as well as rear subdued black reflective chevrons for a unique look.

Municipal Graphics provides graphics for the following police vehicles: Ford Crown Victoria, Dodge Charger, Chevy Caprice, SUV’s and trucks and Ford Interceptors. Graphics are also available for fire/EMS, public works, commercial and campus vehicles, motorcycles and trailers.

About Municipal Graphics

