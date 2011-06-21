Municipal Graphics Releases New Graphics for the Frankin Fire Department’s Ford Escape
Municipal Graphics recently designed an all new layout for the Franklin Fire Department’s Ford Escape. The clean and yet effective design stands out upon the rest. Each vehicle features white reflective cut graphics making them easily distinguishable from a distance. In addition, each Ford Escape has its own digitally printed. Call today for a customized design for your department. Municipal Graphics cal be reached at (800) 960-0925.
About Municipal Graphics:
Municipal Graphics specializes in the design, manufacturing and application of high quality police graphics. With the use of the latest technology and equipment. Municipal Graphics can design and install a new graphic package or replicate an existing one at an affordable price.