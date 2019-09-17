Motorola Solutions command central software integrates with Avigilon Blue Cloud-Based video security platform

Integration provides access to additional video evidence, increases public-private partnerships

CHICAGO, IL – Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced the integration of its CommandCentral Aware software with Avigilon Blue™, the company’s cloud video security platform.



Video feeds from private enterprises using the Avigilon Blue platform can now work seamlessly with CommandCentral Aware, Motorola Solutions’ software that integrates real-time intelligence remotely in the command center to assist officers in the field. The integration enables public safety agencies access authorized by the enterprise with the click of a button – during or after an incident – and lets private enterprises continue to manage and monitor their own video feeds and camera networks.



For example, when a robbery occurs in the parking lot of a local grocery store, the parking lot video feed contains information critical to first responders. With permission from the grocery store, public safety agencies can access video through the Avigilon Blue platform from the incident in real-time, providing valuable situational awareness before they arrive on the scene. Recorded video can also be accessed post-incident, which can help accelerate time to resolution.



“By bolstering CommandCentral Aware with video and alarms from the Avigilon Blue platform, we are helping to enhance public-private partnerships, an approach to reducing crime through collaboration between citizens and public safety agencies,” said John Kedzierski, senior vice president, Video Security Solutions, Motorola Solutions. “This integration helps make video from private enterprises more accessible to first responders, expanding coverage of city security infrastructure and ultimately creating safer communities.”



CommandCentral Aware is part of Motorola Solutions’ end-to-end suite of command center software that works to seamlessly improve operations from the time an emergency call is placed to after an incident is resolved.



The Avigilon Blue cloud platform, available on mobile app or desktop browser, features video-based notifications and easy and secure access to live and recorded video. It is the latest software-as-a-service offering from Avigilon, the video security solutions company acquired by Motorola Solutions in March 2018.



This integration is available now in North America.



About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications. Our technology platforms in communications, command center software, video security & analytics, and managed & support services make cities safer and help communities and businesses thrive. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.



