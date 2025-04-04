Spotlight: PMI Evidence Tracker modernizes evidence management for law enforcement

Company name: PMI Evidence Tracker

Headquarters: St. Augustine, Fla.

Signature product: PMI Evidence Tracker

Website: https://pmievidencetracker.com/

1. Where did your company name originate from?

The answer to this question is unknown. The original owners of the company named it and we do not know where the original name came from.

2. What was the inspiration behind starting your company?

PMI began in the custom software and barcode technology industries. In 2001, we were approached by law enforcement who wanted to incorporate technology into evidence management. With our history, we worked closely together with law enforcement to develop our signature product: the PMI Evidence Tracker.

3. What is your signature product and how does it work?

The PMI Evidence Tracker is a software program designed to allow users to enter, track and account for evidence and agency assets using barcode technology, eliminating the need for outdated paper and pen processes.

4. Why do you believe your products are essential to the police community?

It assists law enforcement with the complicated and highly skilled tasks of organization and accountability when it comes to the handling and processing of evidence from collection to disposal, including producing evidence and documentation for court.

5. What has been the biggest challenge your company has faced?

The two largest challenges we face are the fear of change and the fear of spending money.

6. What makes your company unique?

Our customer support and service. When someone calls, they talk to a live, knowledgeable person.Additionally, our customers and their feedback are an integral part of our product enhancements.

7. What do your customers like best about you and your products?

Our customers like our talented staff and really enjoy our product because it is easy to use, customizable, but most importantly cost-effective.

8. What is the most rewarding part of serving the first responder community?

The most rewarding thing about working with the LEO community is supporting those that give selflessly to us every day.

9. Do you support any charitable organizations within public safety or the community? Tell us more.

We are members of the International Association for Property and Evidence (IAPE) and the Florida Sheriff’s Association. We are also corporate members/sponsors for several state property and evidence organizations.

10. Is there any fun fact or trivia that you’d like to share about you or your company?

PMI is now veteran and woman-owned and has been in business since 1984. Currently, we have an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Our headquarters is in the oldest city in the nation: St. Augustine, Fla. (est. 1565).

11. What’s next for your company? Any upcoming new projects or initiatives?

Our next major update for the program is slated for this summer.We have an exciting new relationship with Police1 starting and our regular advertising partnership with IAPE starting.

