Jim Twardesky

Detective Sergeant Jim Twardesky has been in law enforcement since 1999, currently serving as a detective for the City of Warren Police Department in Michigan. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in public administration, both from Wayne State University. Additionally, he teaches as an adjunct instructor for the Macomb Public Service Institute and regularly lectures on the subjects of child homicide, sex crimes and interviewing child molesters through his company Twardesky Consulting.

domestic violence generic
Investigations
How Warren PD used focused deterrence to reduce domestic violence recidivism
After finding most violent crime had a domestic violence nexus, the department launched Operation Cycle Break and saw a 57% drop in repeat offending in four months
February 20, 2026 04:27 PM
Investigations
7 investments worth every penny for law enforcement investigators
Simple tips, tools and services to help detectives crack cases
June 27, 2024 01:03 AM
Investigations
How to investigate sextortion cases
The measures law enforcement must take to apprehend the perpetrators of online sexual blackmail
November 27, 2023 11:55 PM
Investigations
Investigating drug overdoses involving infants and toddlers
Keep the following in mind if you find yourself responding to a possible child overdose
November 21, 2022 02:33 PM
Investigations
Tips for improving non-fatal strangulation investigations
Lack of visible injuries and sometimes reluctant victims make these tough cases to investigate
August 22, 2022 09:11 PM
Investigations
Making the transition from patrol to investigations
New detectives can find success and experience the rewards of the job by relying on patience, mastering new skills
December 08, 2020 09:55 PM
Investigations
A checklist for investigating child abuse during COVID-19
Shelter-in-place orders are keeping children in their homes, which is where the majority of abuse and domestic violence occurs
May 05, 2020 11:42 AM
Investigation
Surprise your suspect for more effective interviews
Many investigators give up the valuable element of surprise by contacting potential suspects by telephone
February 23, 2020 09:21 PM
Investigations
How listening is key to combating sexual violence
The challenge in sexual assault cases often isn’t identifying the perpetrator, but whether or not the occurrence of a crime can be proved
November 26, 2019 09:08 AM
